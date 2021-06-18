The nation rises one place to 28th in the IMD index

Thailand climbed to a 28th place in the 2021 World Competitiveness Index conducted by the Institute for Management Development (IMD), boosted by improvements made in employment and public finances.

However, among its peers within the Azan, Malaysia and Indonesia gained the most gains by rising two countries to reach 25th place and three countries to reach 37th, respectively.

A matter of concern lies in Thailand’s international trade in the ranking of economic performance sub-factors, which saw a significant decline from 5 in 2020 to 21 this year.

IMD, an independent academic institution with Swiss roots and global reach, ranks 64 economies and rates the degree to which a country promotes the prosperity of its people by measuring economic well-being through strong data and survey responses from executives. This year, the rankings revealed the economic impact of the pandemic across the globe.

Singapore dropped from first to fifth, but remains at the pole position in Asia. China, meanwhile, advanced four places to 16th place – the most significant growth among Asian economies.

The US remained in 10th place and the UK climbed to a place in 18th place.

The first four rankings were dominated by European countries, namely Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to IMD, the increase in rankings in Thailand is attributed to improvements in several areas such as labor market indicators, including an increase in labor force growth and training opportunities for employees in the private sector.

Some other positive notes were also seen in public finances, such as the government deficit still below 5%, as well as business legislation.

The country also showed some gains in science infrastructure, including an increase in research publications, the confidence expressed by Thai business managers in academia-private sector co-operation and the protection of intellectual property rights, IMD showed.

Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the IMD World Competition Center, told Bangkok Post there are several areas that Thailand can address to increase competitiveness, including the so-called intangible infrastructure.

“Thailand shows considerable room for improvement in a series of indicators that measure the degree of investment in the quality of its education system at middle and upper level,” Mr Cabolis said.

Second, the health and environmental sub-factor emphasizes the fact that total health expenditures as well as the quality of the health care system also have room for improvement.

Third, innovation in business processes to reduce environmental impact along with the productivity of private and public enterprises are other areas the country needs to improve to increase its competitiveness, Mr Cabolis said.

He said Thailand, similar to its counterparts within Asean, has been hampered by the impact of the pandemic with economic performance factors falling seven countries to 21 and the domestic economy sub-factor dropping four countries to 41.

Mr Cabolis said in the short term an increase in government spending should be a way to support the post-pandemic economic recovery. But in the long run, significant public and private investment needs to be channeled to accelerate the digital transformation in the public sector and firms, as well as in the formation of digital and technical skills in the workforce.

“These efforts will help increase labor productivity, government efficiency and over-qualification of the workforce with the end result addressing many challenges.”