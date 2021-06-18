International
What does Mladics’ condemnation of the genocide law mean?
One of the most complex cases in international criminal justice ended on June 8, with an international court upholding Sentence in November 2017 [PDF] of former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic for committing what is known as a category of atrocities involving genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Bosnian War in the early 1990s.
While upholding the previous verdict that found Mladic guilty of committing the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, most appellate judges refused to convict him on a separate genocide charge related to the 1992 ethnic cleansing of Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks. Their claim of Mladics’s release on this Computation 1 of the lawsuit threatens to reduce the meaning and scope of the crime of genocide.
What is the history of the case?
Genocide and Mass atrocities
Balkan
International law
The present decision was taken by the appellate chamber e International Waste Mechanism for Criminal Courts (IRMCT), a UN ad hoc tribunal dealing with various high-profile atrocities. She took over the remaining work of International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), an early UN tribunal established in 1993 to deal with the Balkan conflicts.
Mladic, now seventy-nine, was one of the first ICTY indictees in 1995 and one of the last to be caught when he was found hiding in northern Serbia in 2011. He will spend the rest of his life in prison for his responsibility to the genocide in Srebrenica, as well as for ethnic cleansing, extermination, assassination, war aimed at terrorizing non-combatants (such as the siege of Sarajevo) and illegal attacks on civilians, most of whom were Bosniaks.
The IRMCT Appeals Chamber found Mladics guilty of a massive body of atrocities committed during the Bosnian War. However, the Chamber found that the Bosnian Serb attacks in Foca, Kotor Varos, Prijedor, Sanski Most and Vlasenica (Municipalities Number 1) in 1992 had no genocide. Still, Mladic is ultimately guilty of crimes against humanity including persecution, which supports ethnic cleansing and war crimes in these Bosnian towns, which lost most members of their Bosnian Muslim population within a few months.
How does it relate to other international pursuits in the Balkan wars?
The historic decision brings to an end, in addition to one issue, war prosecutions at an international level. Since 1993, 161 individuals of Bosniak, Croat and Serb descent have been indicted for atrocities. Of this total, ninety defendants were convicted, nineteen acquitted, and fifty others experienced various outcomes, such as abandoned indictments or death before receiving trial. Most of those indicted and convicted were Bosnian Serbs, who were responsible for the largest number of crimes during the four-year war. Twenty-three convicted political and military leaders continue to serve long sentences.
Për shembull, ish-Presidenti i Republika Srpska Radovan Karadzic, një Serb i Bosnjës, është duke vuajtur një dënim të përjetshëm për krime mizorie të ngjashme me ato të Mlladiç. Të dy burrat ishin pjesë e asaj që juristët e quajnë një ndërmarrje e përbashkët kriminale (JCE), nën të cilën ata organizuan fushatat e spastrimit etnik dhe gjenocidin e Srebrenicës. Vetëm Jovica Stanisic dhe Franko Simatovic, dy zyrtarë të lartë të Republikës së Serbisë gjatë luftës, mbeten ne gjyq si anëtarë të një JCE që orkestroi spastrimin etnik të jo-serbëve në Bosnjë dhe Hercegovinë dhe Kroaci.
Gjenocidi dhe Mizoritë Masive
Ballkanit
Ligj nderkombetar
Çfarë do të thotë për ligjin e gjenocidit?
Pyetja e shtruar në gjykatë shtroi nëse JCE kishte qëllimin për të kryer krimin e gjenocidit në 1992. Dhomat e gjykimit dhe të apelit ranë dakord që të dy ekzistonin pothuajse të gjitha kushtet themelore të gjenocidit. Ata zbuluan se popullatat boshnjake dhe kroate të Bosnjës në komuna ishin pjesë e grupeve të mbrojtura që ishin viktima të veprimeve të ndaluara të gjenocidit, duke përfshirë vrasje dhe akte që shkaktonin dëmtime serioze trupore ose mendore, të cilat kontribuan në shkatërrimin e grupeve të tyre. Dhomat gjithashtu zbuluan se autorë të caktuar fizikë të veprimeve të ndaluara kishin për qëllim të shkatërronin një pjesë të grupit Boshnjak kur i kryenin këto veprime.
Kryeprokurori i ICTY Serge Brammertz hodhi poshtë strategjinë e zakonshme të çështjeve gjyqësore, e cila kërkon të përcaktojë se si spastrimi etnik mund të shndërrohet në gjenocid. Ai argumentoi në vend të kësaj që Mlladiç udhëhoqi serbët e Bosnjës në përdorimin e akteve gjenocidale kundër popullatës boshnjake si një katalizator për pastrimin etnik të komuniteteve. Por shumica në të dy dhomat nuk arritën në përfundimin se ata autorë kishin për qëllim shkatërrimin e muslimanëve boshnjakë në këto komuna si një thelbësore pjesë e grupit të mbrojtur ose që lidershipi serb i Bosnjës, duke përfshirë Mlladiç, kishte qëllim gjenocid në 1992.
Dy gjyqtarë të dhomës së apelit, Aminatta Lois Runeni Ngum nga Gambia dhe Seymour Panton nga Xhamajka, nënshkroi një mendim të përbashkët pjesërisht kundërshtar [PDF] which rejected the majority decision to acquit Mladic on the 1992 genocide charge. They found substance in cows given the tens of thousands of Bosniaks victimized in Count 1 Municipalities, who then collectively made up 6.7 per cent of the total Bosniak population. in the country (about 1.9 million) in 1992. By comparison, the majority had found that the Bosniak population of Srebrenica, which accounted for less than 2 per cent of Bosnia’s entire Muslim population in 1995, formed a significant proportion of people who were victims of genocide.
The dissenting judges also found that, as with the Srebrenica ruling, the findings of the trial chambers in relation to each of the No. 1 Municipalities showed the importance and emblematic nature of the Bosnian Muslim group in relation to the protected group in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They concluded that the only one reasonable conclusion from the facts is that Mladic and his JCE colleagues shared the intention to destroy a significant part of the Bosnian Muslim group.
What does this mean for future cases?
Unfortunately, especially for the victims, the judges of the majority of the appellate chamber raised their voices for finding genocide in future cases.
As the United Nations International Court of Justice addresses such criminal courts for guidance in determining nations’ responsibility for genocide, the implementation of the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against governments, such as in Myanmar with Rohingya and China with Uighurs, it can become more difficult.
