Haryana: 42-year-old dies from burns near protest site in Tikri; the family says killed

A 42-year-old man from Jhajjar in Haryana succumbed to burns on Wednesday night near a farm protest site on the Tikri-Delhi border, with relatives claiming four agitation-linked men had set him on fire. .

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a bus driver, from the village of Kasar. Police said they have arrested one of the men mentioned in the complaint filed by Mukesh’s brother, Madan Lal.

We have arrested one of the accused, Krishan, who comes from Jind and was mentioned by name in the FIR. He was taking part in a farmers ‘protest at the Tikri border, said Inspector Jaibhagwan, Section 6 Station House Officer (SHO), where the FIR was registered based on Lals’ complaint.

Investigations have revealed that the victim and the accused were drinking alcohol together Wednesday night when they got into an argument that escalated into an altercation. It was during the fight that the accused set fire to the victim. Attempts have been made to arrest other persons involved in the crime. Further investigations are underway, he said.

However, Samyukt Kisan Morcha denied that the farm protesters were responsible for the incident and called on the Haryana government to conduct a fair investigation. Describing Mukesh’s death as a suicide… fueled by a conflict in his family, Morcha said the accusations raised by his family were part of ongoing efforts to defame and defame the farmers’ ongoing movement.

Late Thursday, SKM executives released a video which, one of them said, was shot on the spot and allegedly shows the victim saying he had committed suicide for personal reasons.

Pawan Kumar, DSP (Bahadurgarh), said: The family of the victims claimed that four people sprayed him with petrol or diesel and burned him. One defendant has been appointed to the FIR, and another has since been identified. The other two are nameless.

In his complaint, Lal stated that Mukesh had gone to roam outside around 5pm and arrived at the protest site. I found out that all four protesters sprayed oil on my brother in order to kill him and set him on fire, he claimed.

Lal stated that he called his village sarpanch and asked him to get to the place near the HP pump near Kasar.

Toni Kumar, sarpanch, said: I saw that Mukesh was completely burned. We called an ambulance and escorted him to the Civil Hospital. At the ambulance, he told us he had been drinking with four other men who told him they were part of the farmers movement. He said he was sitting there when they sprayed him with either kerosene or oil and set him on fire using a baton before they fled the scene. Passers-by extinguished the flames and alerted Madan.

Sarpanch said: As far as we know, Mukesh had not met these people before. We do not know why they did this. He said they were told they were farmers, but we do not think farmers will do such a thing, these are antisocial elements. He was the only income member in his family, how will his wife and child manage? “The government should give them compensation.”

According to police, the FIR was first registered under section IPC 307 (attempted murder) and later converted to section 302 (murder) after Mukesh succumbed to his injuries around 2.30am that night.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said their volunteers had tried to rescue the deceased.

Last night, a person was seen around the HP gas station. Soon he poured gasoline and set himself on fire. As soon as Kisan Morcha volunteers noticed him, they rushed to light the fire and save his life. They learned that this suicide attempt was prompted by a conflict in his family. An employee from the gas station identified Mukesh and informed his family that they took him to the hospital. It is shocking that farmers who tried their best to rescue an unknown person are now being implicated in the attempt to kill, read the statement.