International
how Scott Morrison put Beijing on the G7 agenda
There is no place that would sit around that table that would require a concession on any of those 14 points as something they would also tolerate, Morrison said after the meeting.
After a slow start at the G7, those bold remarks and Morrisons’ sudden decision to file the dossier were the first signs of what the Prime Minister could achieve from the trip. By the time he returned to Australia on Friday morning, his warnings about the Indo-Pacific had reached a sharp halt. The state of Australia is now on the radar of nations with less skin in play.
The biggest support came during a meeting between Morrison and Macron at the Elysee Palace. France’s historic interests in the Pacific mean Macron has a good deal of attention to tensions – he talked about the region’s geopolitical balance during a visit to Sydney in 2018 – but the strength of his support for Australia this week surprised many observers.
Speaking of threats and intimidation, Macron stated that Australia was at the forefront of the dispute in the region and vowed to stay close to Canberra.
As a sign of friendship and solidarity and as we discussed together during the G7, we resolutely reject any economic austerity measures taken against Australia in flagrant violation of international law, he said.
The speech raised eyebrows from those listening, including the assembled press who knew Macron had said at an early summit in Brussels that he did not think China was NATO business. The same summit declared China for the first time presents systemic challenges to the international order.
But it is showing a transcript of what Macron actually said in NATO. For China, he said: it is much bigger than the military issue. Economics is economical. Strategically it is strategic. It is about values. Technological is technological.
The macro lines were so similar to what Morrison has been saying for many months now that the statement could have been said by the Prime Minister himself.
Asked by Sydney Morning Herald AND Age if a turning point had been reached in the way countries look at China, Morrison raised eyebrows and said: I think there is a growing Indo-Pacific awareness, the full point.
It’s far more of a factor both in the considerations and assessments of governments – not only strategically but also economically, but also of the business community.

Morrison was also shocked by a public show of support from Johnson, who during a meeting on Downing Street promised to stand side by side with our friends. But the British Prime Minister offered a cautionary note stressing that no one wanted to fall into a Cold War with China.
Johnson had previously clashed with other G7 leaders over how difficult it is to criticize Beijing in the summit communiqué on human rights abuses and the treatment of Australia. We know this only because Draghi, the Italian Prime Minister, told Morrison so at the beginning of their bilateral meeting. The only difference in views on China, Draghi explained in a recording of what was probably thought of as a private exchange, was the intensity of the message to be sent.
Italy stunned other G7 members when it joined the controversial Beijing and Roads Initiative in Beijing in 2019 but the newly installed Draghi is paving the way for a policy change. He has been quiet in the partnership for a few weeks now, but emerged from the G7 session so alarmed that he vowed to review the Italys deal.
It is an autocracy that does not adhere to multilateral rules and does not share the same worldview that democracies have, he said.
Finally, the G7 reprimanded Beijing for human rights abuses, the attack on Hong Kong, and non-market practices that undermine the fair and transparent functioning of the global economy. He also included a reference to Taiwan for the first time, calling for peace across the strait separating China from its threatened island neighbor.
China accused the bloc of rich countries of trying to dictate world affairs and said the era of international diplomacy was over. He called the United States, its superpower rival, sick, very sick of leading a coalition that had interfered in its internal affairs.
The statement was probably less than Morrison and an increasingly persistent Biden had hoped for, but it was a big step forward from just two years ago in the French city of Biarritz when the rising superpower was not even mentioned by name in the communiqué. G7.
Backed by his keen national security adviser Michelle Chan, Morrison set out a simple strategy to explain Europe’s problems in the Indo-Pacific: China may not be an immediate security threat to distant lands, but the model of its behavior poses a real risk to the health of all economies.

He struck home during a speech at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris – the final commitment of his trip. After being welcomed by former Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Morrison told the ambassadors that the anti-market behavior was a threat to their financial prosperity.
The global trade system and rule-based order is under a serious strain and threat, he said. Meeting these challenges will require a degree of active cooperation that has not been seen for many decades.
