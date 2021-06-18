The pro-democracy HK tabloid Apple Daily boosts production following police raid





Hong Kong, June 18 (Reuters) – The pro-democracy tabloid in Hong Kong Apple Daily boosted its press coverage Friday after 500 police officers raided its editorial office the day before and seized reporting material as part of an investigation into articles threatening security. national of China. Police arrested five executives, including the editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, at dawn Thursday and froze HK $ 18 million ($ 2.32 million) in assets owned by three newspaper-affiliated companies before surrounding the building. Read more It was the second time police raided the newsroom following the arrest last year of media mogul Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic who owns Next Digital (0282.HK), which publishes Apple Daily. The newspaper increased the number of copies it printed on Friday to 500,000, from 80,000 on Thursday, anticipating huge demand from readers in the city of 7.5 million. A similar number was printed after Lait’s arrest in August 2020. One reader, Tsang, who only gave his last name because of the sensitivity of the issue, headed to a newsstand around midnight to buy two or three copies of the letter as soon as it was delivered by the press. “You never know when this newspaper will die,” Tsang said. “Like Hong Konggers, we have to preserve history. It hangs there for as long as we can. Even though the road is rough, we still have to walk it, as there is no other way.” The front page of Apple Daily reported the raid, saying police seized 44 hard drives as evidence. It was the first time authorities have cited media articles as a potential breach of national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 after nearly a year of massive pro-democracy protests. The European Union and Britain said the raid showed China was using the law to crack down on dissent rather than dealing with public safety. The United States said the “selective” use of the law “arbitrarily” aimed at independent media. In a statement Thursday, the other Media staff union vowed to continue reporting. “No matter how difficult the current circumstances are, we will continue our work with the aim of publishing our letters as normal,” she said. Reporting by Jessie Pang and Donny Kwok; Written by Marius Zaharia. Edited by Gerry Doyle Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos