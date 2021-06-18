Indonesia reports highest daily Covid-19 growth in four months with 12,600 new cases, SE Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST / ASIA News Network) – Indonesian health authorities reported 12,624 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (June 17th), the highest daily increase since February, bringing the total number of cases to 1.95 million. The Covid-19 national task force also reported 277 new deaths from Covid-19 on the same day, bringing the total to 53,753. Meanwhile, a total of 1.77 million patients have recovered. According to the official count, the number of active cases has increased by nearly 5,000 to 125,303. The highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia was recorded in February, when there were up to 177,000 active cases in a day. Jakarta recorded the highest one-day jump in the archipelago with an additional 4,144 instances. Significant increases were also reported in Western and Central Java with 2,800 and 1,752 cases, respectively. Indonesia has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in several regions of the country, including Central Java and parts of East Java. The growing number of cases occurred in the weeks following the increased movement during Idul Fitri’s vacations. The Kudus region became the hardest hit region in Central Java after reporting nearly 930 new cases between May 24 and May 30 – up from 26 cases discovered a week ago. Cases in the regency increased by a factor of about 77 in the three weeks following the national Islamic holiday. Health authorities have discovered that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in India, is likely to cause the latest wave in Indonesia. Siti Health Ministry spokeswoman Nadia Tarmizi said on Tuesday that authorities had found 145 samples containing any of the three disturbing variants during an attempt to rank the entire genome carried out in 12 provinces. Out of 145 samples, 104 contain the Delta variant. Many experts have urged the government to reinstate large-scale restrictions to prevent further transmissions of Covid-19 as health care services in some regions have been overloaded by suspected and confirmed patients. The occupancy rate of Covid-19 hospital beds has reached at least 70 percent in some regions. However, the government has decided to impose stricter restrictions, with the Ministry of Health saying that the current restrictions on public activity at the micro level have been very effective.







