Bhandari, Oli defend the dissolution of the Chamber, Sapkota calls it unconstitutional

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Speaker Agni Sapkota presented separately their written explanations regarding the May 21st governments’ decisions to dissolve the House of Representatives.

The constitutional jewelery on June 9 had asked them to provide their written explanations.

While the President and the Prime Minister have defended their decisions, the Speaker of the Assembly has called the dissolution of the Chamber an unconstitutional action.

Sheetal Niwas has even argued that the Presidents’ decision cannot be the subject of judicial review.

Any action taken by the President under Article 76 of the constitution cannot be the subject of any request and this cannot be a matter for a judicial review, the President said in the explanation presented to the court through the Office of the Attorney General.

While making the decision, the President ascertained whether the Prime Minister to be appointed under section 76 (5) may or may not receive a vote of confidence. This can only be done by the President and that is exactly what the President did.

President Bhandari has referred to Clause 16 of Rewards and Benefits of the President and Vice President Act-2017 granting immunity to the President.

Clause 16 of the Act states that no case will be prosecuted in any court of law on actions taken by the President while administering his / her duties regardless of whether the person holds office or is retired.

So the court can not take any action on a decision taken by the President under the constitution without anyone’s recommendation, said President Bhandari. And the court cannot issue a mandamus order to appoint a certain person. Making such a request is a matter against the constitution.

Oli, for his part, said the formation of the government is a political process and that the court can not decide on the issue.

The court has the authority to interpret the constitution, but it cannot play the role of legislature or executive, Oli said in his response. The formation of governments based on party claims is a fundamental feature of the parliamentary system. Our constitution does not imagine partyless practice. If we run Parliament and government as required by petitioners, it can revive a non-partisan system like Panchayat.

About 30 lawsuits have been filed in the Supreme Court against the Olis House dissolution move. One of them was introduced by the opposition alliance led by Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The court has decided to start the final hearing on June 23, but it has said that the hearing on other petitions will resume after the end of the petition submitted by the opposition alliance.

As many as 146 members, including 23 members of Olis CPN-UML’s Madhav Nepal faction of the chamber, which was dissolved on May 24, had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking the restoration of the House and the approval of an order to appoint Deuba as prime minister.

The petitioners have argued that since Deuba had reached Sheetal Niwas on the afternoon of May 21 with the signatures of 149 lawmakers, the President should have appointed him as prime minister. About 26 lawmakers from UML’s Nepal faction had cast their support following Deuba’s offer.

But on the same day, Oli, who just the day before had said there was no situation for him to try a majority in the House, also claimed the post of prime minister, saying he had the support of 153 lawmakers.

President Bhandari, however, called both the claims by Deuba and Oli insufficient. Oli subsequently recommended the dissolution of the Chamber and the President approved it.

Experts, however, say the allegations made by Oli in his response do not hold water and he has presented some illogical arguments. While his argument that the court cannot appoint a prime minister is correct, his claim that Article 76 (5) does not allow any lawmaker to become prime minister is a clear misinterpretation of the constitution, according to them.

It seems like Oli is making a strong defense, instead of going from logical and constitutional grounds, said Balaram KC, a former High Court judge. He should have admitted his mistake and said he would accept whatever decision the court made.

Experts say Article 76 (5) was intended to ensure the maximum possible life expectancy of the House, given past experiences of frequent breakups.

While Clauses 1, 2 and 3 of Article 76 give the leader of a party a basis for making claims against the government, Clause 5 states that any individual legislator can do so, in case the previous provisions fail.

Constitutional experts have argued for a long time that Oli and Bhandari dissolved the Chamber without allowing Article 76 (5) to come into play. The petitioners say the President should have left her in the House to test whether Deuba had a majority or not. Had he failed to try the majority, he would have sat down, thus leading to the automatic dissolution of the Chamber.

But Oli in his response has made an assumption to justify the dissolution of his House. He has said there was no situation for the House to give a new government. Oli has said that the claims made by the researchers are against the fundamental spirit of the constitution and democracy.

Experts, however, say the prime minister is misinterpreting the constitution.

The Prime Minister seems to have compared our system with that of the United Kingdom, where conventions are followed as there is no written constitution, KC said. Oli has undermined his position as prime minister and challenged the rule of law through his response. It’s absurd.

Bhimarjun Acharya, a lawyer specializing in constitutional law, said Olis’s defense, saying the court could not hear political cases, was rejected by the Supreme Court.

When Oli was asked to present his explanations after he dissolved the House for the first time on December 20, he had argued that it was a political decision and therefore did not need a judicial review. But the Supreme Court on February 23 overturned its decision, thus setting a precedent that the dissolution of the Chamber is not just a political issue.

Oli as a party in this matter can show his views to defend his move, but I do not think any of his points are acceptable, said Acharya. He has made a fair argument that the court cannot make a prime minister, but he is wrong when he says that the President has the sole authority to appoint a prime minister.

In his response, Oli cited Article 76 to argue that the authority to appoint the prime minister is vested in the President.

Experts say the appointment of a prime minister by the president is just a process.

In the parliamentary system, neither the president nor the court make a prime minister, Acharya said. His parliament that makes a prime minister.

According to Acharya, Olis’s argument that seekers raises fears of reviving the party-free system is also wrong.

Unlike Article 76 (2), Article 76 (5) provides that each member of the Chamber as a sovereign entity, Acharya said. They are not limited to the ambition of political parties as every individual is free to make an informed choice and this in no way undermines the essence of the multiparty system.

Oli has raised the issue without a party in view of some members of his party who support the opposition alliance.

In his response, he also asked how his party, UML, would be seen while governing or the opposition if Deuba is appointed prime minister with the support of some of his party members.

President Sapkota, in his response, has hit both the President and the Prime Minister.

“The activities of the prime minister and the president are against constitutional morality, constitutional objectivity, constitutional governance and legitimate constitutional faith, and constitutional culture and pragmatism,” Sapkota said. “The chamber is the only place where if any member has faith the Presidential decision can be tested.” not letting the House play its role is unconstitutional.

According to Sapkota, the Prime Minister, who had publicly acknowledged that he did not have the confidence of the Chamber, could not address the government under Article 76 (5) both constitutionally and morally.

It was against the constitution not to appoint a member of the House who laid the groundwork for forming an alternative government under Article 76 (5), he said.

However, in his response to the Supreme Court, President Sapkota stated that the House of Representatives was the only country that could prove whether the claim of any member of Parliament has the confidence of the House under Article 76 (5), so the decision of the Presidents was unconstitutional. .

Experts say the way the clarifications came about was expected, as Bhandari and Oli appear to still be on the same page, defending their moves.

KC, the former High Court justice, said that Oli had already surrendered and had therefore lost his right [locus standi] to claim claims against the government and therefore the president of Congress was the only candidate. But the President continued to consider Oli as the other candidate, he said.

The president, in coordination with the chief executive, continued to create constitutional problems one after another, KC said. Sheetal Niwas is the cause of all diseases, as President Bhandari could have easily avoided the possible constitutional crisis.