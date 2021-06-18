Mass Covid-19 vaccination event expected for Stewart Island in August – PM | 1 NEWS





A vaccination station is expected to be set up on Stewart Island around August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today as mass testing continues in Rakiura after a child returned a poor Covid-19 positive test. Your playlist will load after this ad The island has suffered a panic after a child registered a weak positive test for coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS “Here we have a case that had a positive test but then on re-testing it was negative,” Ardern said today from Fieldays. “The early hypothesis is that it is a false positive but just to be very careful we are sending teams there to do ground tests.” The Ministry of Health said home contacts had returned negative tests, while the child test was positive for a rhinovirus which causes common colds. Ninety-three swabs were assembled on Stewart Island yesterday, with the result of those first tampons available from this afternoon. Regarding the spread of vaccines, Ardern said she understood that a mass testing event would be held in August on the island. Locals currently qualified for the vaccine must travel across the territory to get their strokes. “We certainly would not expect those on Stewart Island to travel to the mainland,” Ardern said. “We will send teams and as we intend to do for some of the other islands we have to serve … making sure to vaccinate the whole community right away. My understanding is that it will happen in August.” The government revealed yesterday that the overall prevalence of Covid-19 vaccines would be divided into age groups, but mass vaccination events would be held in some non-age-based areas. These would be for some people in rural or isolated areas, those at high risk or with equality issues, and some large jobs like Fonterra and Mainfreight would hold events for the “more accessible” workforce. Resident Sharon Ross told 1 NEWS that the cost of traveling for people on Stewart Island to be vaccinated would be prohibitive for many people. “At the moment if we were to be vaccinated, we would have to travel to Invercargill. That would be a cost, if my husband and I would both go, watch over $ 500 and two lots of flights and your trip to in and from the medical center. “This cost is prohibitive for many people. We have a third of the island over 65, they are in that vulnerable age group. “For many of them I’m sure, that kind of travel cost, expense and drama that gets there, is something that would factor in it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos