Families say visitation rules are unstable, unfair in BC care for the elderly





VANCOUVER – The BC resumption plan is getting a poor grade from families with loved ones in long-term care. Families complain that visits are still limited and entry is inconsistent from one institution to another. Scheduled appointments, limited time, told frequency, duration and who we can get, said an irritated Jeanette Harper, whose mother is in a nursing home. She said the current provincial reopening plan does not mention easing restrictions and she does not understand why. I did my two vaccinations. My mothers had her two vaccines. I have to keep a mask in her private room for every visit. My mother has Alzheimer’s. I want her to see the smiling face of someone who loves her every day, Harper said. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is aware there are inconsistencies in how the guidelines are implemented. We have worked with health authorities to make sure people get at least the minimum of instructions that are in place, she said when asked by CTV News about the issue. But she said now is not the time to allow nursing facilities to open further. We are not yet in a country where we have enough protection in our communities to expand from there, but we will. And we’ll be in the coming months as we move into the summer and we’re working on that as we talk. Harper said he feels the families’ concerns are not being taken into account. To show us that they are working on it, that is what we have been hearing all year, she said.







