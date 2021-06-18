The global death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 4 million – Reuters counts





(Corrects the day of the week in the first paragraph) (Reuters) – Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide went through a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters list, as many countries try to provide enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. As the number of new cases and deaths has declined in countries like the United States and Britain, some nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant species worldwide. It took over a year for the death toll from COVID-19 to reach 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis. The top five countries in the total number of deaths The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population. (Global Case and Death Chart) tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March, with 43 out of every 100 infections worldwide reported in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. The nine top countries that reported the most deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America. (GRAPHIC-Top 10 countries that report the most deaths from COVID-19 🙂 Hospitals in Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay are seeing mostly patients with COVID-19 between the ages of 25 and 40 as the trend towards younger patients continued. In Brazil Sao Paulo, 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) residents are COVID-19 patients. Rising deaths are exhausting the operational capacity of crematoria in developing countries and cemeteries in some countries have been forced to expand cemeteries with new graves one after another. India and Brazil are the countries that report more deaths each day with a seven-day average and are still troubled by burning problems and lack of space for burial. India accounts for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis. Many health experts believe the official death toll should be calculated globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) last month estimating the death toll to be much higher. Last week, the Indian state of Bihar increased the number of COVID-19 deaths significantly higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, adding to concerns that India’s total death toll is significantly higher than the official figure. As poorer nations try to inoculate their populations due to a lack of vaccines, richer countries have been asked to donate more to control the pandemic. The key issue in America is access to vaccines, not the acceptance of vaccines, Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said Wednesday, urging donor countries to send pictures as soon as possible. The Group of Seven Rich Nations (G7) had pledged to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries vaccinate their populations. Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lasya Priya M; Edited by Lisa Shumaker and Karishma Singh

