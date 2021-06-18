Childcare NZ: highly valued quality, but close to the end in other areas, says Unicef

A new Unicef ​​report on childcare ranks the quality of services available in New Zealand as the third best of the 41 richest nations, but also among the most unaffordable.

Overall, this country ranks 33rd for childcare services, with New Zealand also near the bottom of the list for the amount of paid parental leave provided, and 27th for access to services.

Luxembourg tops the list, followed by Iceland, Sweden and Norway, with the first big place in the list that Germany is in fifth place. The UK is at age 35, Australia at 37 and the US 40.

The report, released Friday, lists countries based on national childcare policies and paid parental leave, including accessibility, affordability and quality of school-age childcare.

Factors supporting the quality of childcare in New Zealand include a child-to-staff ratio of 6.5 and the requirement that early childhood education (ECE) teachers have a minimum qualification for a bachelor’s degree, Unicef ​​said.

But when it comes to childcare affordability, a middle-income couple in New Zealand had to spend more than a third of a salary to pay two children into full-time childcare. It was the second highest of the 41 countries, after Switzerland.

This country is rated a little better when it comes to the costs of childcare for a low-income single parent, with Unicef ​​estimating that in New Zealand they have to spend 14.9 per cent of their income.

In this country, parents were entitled to 20 free ECE hours per week for children aged 3-5, Unicef ​​said. Near the top of the table, Denmark had unconditional free access to the ECE, starting before the age of one and lasting up to five years.

Sven Brandsma / Unsplash The report ranks the quality of services available in New Zealand as the third best of the 41 richest nations.

There were concerns that the cost of childcare in New Zealand meant Tamariki could lose their right to have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education, Unicef ​​said.

Unicef ​​NZ said it appreciated the moves of Governments in recent years to increase the amount of parental leave paid to 26 weeks.

Parental leave paid at the disposal of a child primary caregiver was increased to 26 weeks from July 2020. It can be shared between parents and is valid for a maximum of $ 606.46 per week before tax.

Unicef ​​calculated that the sum insured in New Zealand was equal to 8.4 weeks of full maternity pay. This was the fifth lowest among the countries under study.

New Zealand was also one of only four countries without paid parental leave for fathers, although in most countries the amount provided for fathers was much lower than that for mothers.

Japan was an exception, with mothers having 36 weeks of fully paid parental leave and partners 30.

Unicef ​​said it protected at least six months of paid parental leave, however only half of the countries in the report offered 30 weeks or more of full paid leave for mothers.

Unicef ​​NZ CEO Michelle Sharp said that in this country her organizations aimed to build the increase of paid parental leave in recent years.

A high advantage was that 20 free ECE hours per week would be extended to cover one and two year olds, rather than simply being insured from the age of three until the children start school, as has now happened.

Unicef ​​would like New Zealand to introduce targets for increasing paid parental leave, along with the affordability and accessibility of ECE, in the same way that child poverty targets were set, Sharp said.

The introduction of objectives can help show the impact of new measures and help set future priorities.

Sharp said Unicef ​​had not processed the costs of any new childcare measures it would like to see implemented. In terms of affordability, we don’t rank very well, so it’s probably not a small number, she said.

The positive consequences of improving childcare policies in New Zealand would be great.

This is not just an independent thing, Sharp said.

There is a full impact of more children having the opportunity to have affordable early childhood education. This included children, families and a thriving economy.

The general manager of the Khanga Reo National Trust who teaches Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere said the early childhood sector had been discussing significant issues in relation to the government for several decades.

Affordability was a big issue, with families costing to send children to khanga reo ranging from about $ 20 to $ 150 a week per child, she said.

While the childcare subsidy went somewhat to help very low-income families, many of those who had mortgages or were paying high rents.

Khanga reo whanau was subsidizing current costs. We have a number of families struggling. Often khanga will provide three meals a day for those children, and other things that those families may need.

Extending 20 hours per week of free ECE to two-year-olds was the next step she wanted to see implemented and the amount of time covered had to be increased, she said.

A major role of khanga reo was the revival of the language got and the support of whanau. It is a conclusion of the effect.