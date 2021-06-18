International
Childcare NZ: highly valued quality, but close to the end in other areas, says Unicef
A new Unicef report on childcare ranks the quality of services available in New Zealand as the third best of the 41 richest nations, but also among the most unaffordable.
Overall, this country ranks 33rd for childcare services, with New Zealand also near the bottom of the list for the amount of paid parental leave provided, and 27th for access to services.
Luxembourg tops the list, followed by Iceland, Sweden and Norway, with the first big place in the list that Germany is in fifth place. The UK is at age 35, Australia at 37 and the US 40.
The report, released Friday, lists countries based on national childcare policies and paid parental leave, including accessibility, affordability and quality of school-age childcare.
READ MORE:
* 11,000 fewer children enrolled in early childhood education than five years ago
* Call for free childcare while parents feel the squeeze
* NZ third worst among rich countries for maternity leave
Factors supporting the quality of childcare in New Zealand include a child-to-staff ratio of 6.5 and the requirement that early childhood education (ECE) teachers have a minimum qualification for a bachelor’s degree, Unicef said.
But when it comes to childcare affordability, a middle-income couple in New Zealand had to spend more than a third of a salary to pay two children into full-time childcare. It was the second highest of the 41 countries, after Switzerland.
This country is rated a little better when it comes to the costs of childcare for a low-income single parent, with Unicef estimating that in New Zealand they have to spend 14.9 per cent of their income.
In this country, parents were entitled to 20 free ECE hours per week for children aged 3-5, Unicef said. Near the top of the table, Denmark had unconditional free access to the ECE, starting before the age of one and lasting up to five years.
There were concerns that the cost of childcare in New Zealand meant Tamariki could lose their right to have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education, Unicef said.
Unicef NZ said it appreciated the moves of Governments in recent years to increase the amount of parental leave paid to 26 weeks.
Parental leave paid at the disposal of a child primary caregiver was increased to 26 weeks from July 2020. It can be shared between parents and is valid for a maximum of $ 606.46 per week before tax.
Unicef calculated that the sum insured in New Zealand was equal to 8.4 weeks of full maternity pay. This was the fifth lowest among the countries under study.
New Zealand was also one of only four countries without paid parental leave for fathers, although in most countries the amount provided for fathers was much lower than that for mothers.
Japan was an exception, with mothers having 36 weeks of fully paid parental leave and partners 30.
Unicef said it protected at least six months of paid parental leave, however only half of the countries in the report offered 30 weeks or more of full paid leave for mothers.
Unicef NZ CEO Michelle Sharp said that in this country her organizations aimed to build the increase of paid parental leave in recent years.
A high advantage was that 20 free ECE hours per week would be extended to cover one and two year olds, rather than simply being insured from the age of three until the children start school, as has now happened.
Unicef would like New Zealand to introduce targets for increasing paid parental leave, along with the affordability and accessibility of ECE, in the same way that child poverty targets were set, Sharp said.
The introduction of objectives can help show the impact of new measures and help set future priorities.
Sharp said Unicef had not processed the costs of any new childcare measures it would like to see implemented. In terms of affordability, we don’t rank very well, so it’s probably not a small number, she said.
The positive consequences of improving childcare policies in New Zealand would be great.
This is not just an independent thing, Sharp said.
There is a full impact of more children having the opportunity to have affordable early childhood education. This included children, families and a thriving economy.
The general manager of the Khanga Reo National Trust who teaches Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere said the early childhood sector had been discussing significant issues in relation to the government for several decades.
Affordability was a big issue, with families costing to send children to khanga reo ranging from about $ 20 to $ 150 a week per child, she said.
While the childcare subsidy went somewhat to help very low-income families, many of those who had mortgages or were paying high rents.
Khanga reo whanau was subsidizing current costs. We have a number of families struggling. Often khanga will provide three meals a day for those children, and other things that those families may need.
Extending 20 hours per week of free ECE to two-year-olds was the next step she wanted to see implemented and the amount of time covered had to be increased, she said.
A major role of khanga reo was the revival of the language got and the support of whanau. It is a conclusion of the effect.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]