FIU embraces full return to campus | FIU News

The Panther community expressed abundance today over the hope of its members to gather in unlimited numbers as the B Summer hours begin on Monday, June 21st.

University leaders provided detailed information and answered dozens of questions at a town hall meeting while an atmosphere of collective enthusiasm and positive anticipation grew among the 60 individuals physically present while 900+ others looked online.

“The dynamics on this campus as we are rising is evident,” said Senior Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Elizabeth Bejar of the full return from students, faculty and staff. “GC has a bit of that pace back in it.”

The work of the FIU has continued uninterrupted throughout the pandemic, with research, teaching and field reach developing in various ways, forms and forms, even reaching its peak, in April, in a 12-month period that saw the highest number top graduate students in university history. The complete repopulation of the campus has taken on a new significance and meaning after a few days of extremely good news.

On Tuesday, the FIU announced that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott had donated $ 40 million in unlimited funding to the university, a surprise move that President Mark B. Rosenberg has said will be used to boost student success.

On Monday, the FIU learned that annual performance-based funding–money given by the state in proportion to the improvement and achievement of an institution–will be based on the highest rating ever received not only from the FIU but from any public university in the Florida State University System.

Rosenberg praised the employees for their hard work and dedication in pushing the university forward in the most difficult time.

“It simply came to our notice then IT “Give in to the kinds of things we’re doing,” Rosenberg said. “We insisted. We galvanized around the idea of ​​getting better to be better. We came out stronger.”

Now, in the wake of declining virus positivity rates and rising vaccination rates, and in line with orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the FIU will operate without the requirements of social distance and wearing masks and without restrictions on the number of people who can gather. Campus events, full-capacity classrooms, and open access to spaces such as libraries and recreation centers will allow a return to life that resembles something closer to pre-pandemic times.

In an example of the university’s ability to reach that long-awaited reality, Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton announced that more than 40,000 students would be taking classes over the summer–a much larger number than the number of university registrations. He also noted that the FIU continues to welcome a student body that is approximately 50 percent acceptable to Grant Pell, meaning students coming from families with some of the lowest income levels. That such students have continued their education and have pushed through difficulties to improve themselves and work towards degrees–FIU now has a 60 percent four-year graduation rate, a high level that is almost unheard of among large urban, public universities–talks about the work of faculty and support staff dedicated to bringing such young people to the finish line.

“In short, we are living a dream. “Working at this university is a blessing,” said Furton. “We are supporting people who are very talented, focused and goal-oriented.”

Even when the FIU is preparing to fully open the facilities– for months, starting in the fall, staff alternated between work at home and on campus as dormitories housed students and research laboratories saw rotations of investigators –University officials made clear their continued commitment to the health and well-being of all. Dr. Eneida Roldan has overseen the university coronavirus response over the past 15 months and she reiterated that personal responsibility and good practice are among the keys to keeping the community safe.

“Knowledge is power and evidence-based is the way to go,” she said of how the FIU has proceeded throughout the pandemic. In addition to following strict CDC guidelines, the FIU provided multiple on-campus testing sites, developed a mobile app to help FIU members determine their health status before arriving on campus, and administered vaccinations to staff and students, and they living in their own families.

“The pandemic is not gone, but we have learned a lot,” Roldan said. She demanded a show of respect for the decisions of others regarding the wearing or restraint of wearing the mask and other measures that had been imposed in the past. Universal health benefits of washing hands and wearing masks when you feel sick–even with colds or allergies–should direct our behaviors moving forward, Roldan added, before her last call: “I urge you, please vaccinate not only for yourself, but for your loved ones and those around you.”

Vaccination is currently the most important tool in eradicating COVID-19, according to health experts. Anyone seeking vaccination can visit one of the many local pharmacies that offer shots or schedule an appointment at the FIU.

Eager to see everyone back on campus, Rosenberg reflected on what the health crisis has brought to the forefront in terms of university growth: “The opportunity to learn from the hardships we have had and to get better, the opportunity for more collaboration, the opportunity for more communication and better, the opportunity to be more appreciative of your human beings, the opportunity to [be] more useful to the people who rely on us, the opportunity to do the right thing. “

And finally, Rosenberg added: “The opportunity to come out to the FIU for fellowship and help us break the cycle of loneliness, the opportunity to continue this path of student success to which we are obsessed. We can do all those things now. “Let us seize that opportunity and make this a better university and a better university community.”