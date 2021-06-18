Kushner blocks book deal with Harper Collins; no deal yet for Trump





Jared Kushner has become the latest Trump administration official to break a book deal by signing with Harper Collins on Wednesday, even though his father-in-law and former president appear to be leaving the publishers. Harper Collins’s Broadside Books magazine said it signed Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former trusted advisor to a book that has not yet been titled, but is apparently being developed and scheduled for publication in early 2022. The publisher said Kouchner played an important role “in the most important achievements of the administration” and that it would be a “complete account of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors”. Kouchner was closely involved in the negotiations in the Middle East that resulted in the Abrahamic Agreements that four Arab nations signed with Israel. He was also involved in Operation Warp Speed ​​and criminal justice reform. Most importantly, perhaps, for a publisher, he and first daughter Ivanka Trump are also said to be pushing Trump to accept Joe Biden’s November 9, 2020 election. Trump’s two eldest sons, Donnie Jr. and Eric, continued to support Trump’s assertion that the election, which Trump lost with 74 Electoral College votes and 7 million popular votes, was “stolen.” There’s a reason, according to Politico, that none of the five major publishers have signed the former president into a deal, including Simon & Shuster, who signed Veep Mike Pence, and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Pence reportedly received a seven-digit down payment for a two-book deal. A rival publisher estimated that Kushner may have just gotten a six-figure deal, saying there was no other competition for him. Broadside Books publisher, a Harper-Collins sign, said Jared Kushner played a key role in the Trump administration’s “most significant achievement” in announcing its deal with the former presidential adviser. AFP through Getty Images The willingness on the part of publishers like Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Hachette Books and Harper Collins to sign the former President comes even when the strong base of Trump supporters would inevitably turn him into a runaway bestseller. “Their reluctance is driven by several factors, although the underlying fear is that anything Trump would write would not be true,” Daniel Lippman and Meredith McGraw wrote in Politico. Usually former presidents provoke lively book auctions. Barack and Michelle Obama sign a record $ 65 million book deal for their combined memories. Former President Barack Obama’s book, “A Promised Land,” was one of the bestsellers, asking when or if book publishers would offer a deal to former President Donald Trump. Getty Images Michelle Obama’s “Making” was one of the best-selling memoirs in history, garnering sales of over 10 million copies in all formats within months of its late release. Barack Obama’s memories of “A Promised Land” also topped the bestseller lists after its publication in November 2020. The Bill Clinton book auction hit a hurdle when he left office for the first time due to several ongoing scandals, but by August of that year, he had a deal for over $ 10 million, which at the time was a nonfunctional record. Even George W. Bush, who was quite unpopular at the time he left office amid a recession triggered by Wall Street, grabbed a $ 7 million advance on his “Decision Points” memoirs. Regnery Press, which publishes conservative authors, said it would be interested in talking to Trump if and when he circulates a proposal. And Trump insisted for Politico that two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers which I have turned down. One publisher estimated that Jared Kushner (with his wife, Ivanka Trump) may have obtained a six-figure deal. Getty Images He did not disclose the identity of the publishing houses that made the “essential offers”.

