HOLYWOOD, Fla., June 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In celebration of 50 Hard Rockth anniversary, properties across the globe commemorated this milestone with various events including the launch of the GREATNESS LIVE campaign in June 14th, coming just days after the brand announced its five-year partnership with international football sensation Lionel Messi.

On the day of the anniversary, Jim Allen, The President of Hard Rock International, addressed a crowd of guests and members of the brand team in Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square to honor brand growth and enter the upcoming opening of the new Hard Rock Hotel New York. Hard Rock Messi’s new goods and commercials also debuted at the event.

IN June 14th, participating Hard Rock Cafe, including those located in London, Barcelona, Miami, Vegas, Piccadilly, Tokyo, Dubai, Ribeiro Preto and Ports of Madero, offered Country Burgers just for $ 0.71 during the first hour of business in honor of the year Hard Rock was founded. Delicious cakes were also provided while introducing guests to exciting activities including balloon shows, photo booths, merchandise shows, specialty cocktails and shows. Hard Rock Cafe also celebrated its anniversary by purchasing the building that houses the original Hard Rock Cafe in London, ensuring the preservation of the historic location where the brand began.

Numerous properties of the Hard Rock Hotel came together to commemorate the anniversary by distributing gifts to gang members, hosting award-winning Virtual Live Trivia, organizing a clean-up of the area around the hotel to ensure it stays safe and healthy, setting up a special show of new merchandise and providing live music.

“The 50th anniversary of Hard Rock is a milestone for the brand, so we wanted to celebrate in all of our countries around the world in a big way,” he said. Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “Hard Rock is one of the most popular brands in the world for fun, hospitality, games and leisure – a legacy that has been built over the last five decades. We could not have thought of a better way to start this milestone rather than announcing the first partnership with a true sports icon, the football legend Lionel Messi

About SIVE GOOD MORNING

Hard Rock’s LIVE GREATNESS campaign is built on principles focused on the fans who have led Hard Rock since the opening of its first Café location in London in 1971 and aims to inspire fans as it calls on them to unite under their love for the iconic brand of entertainment and hospitality.

The campaign started with a new partnership between Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi, and marks the brand’s first deal with an athlete. The collaboration pays homage to Hard Rock roots, as the world-famous brand t-shirts came when the original Hard Rock Cafe London sponsored a local football team in the 1970s. Hard Rock and Messi have teamed up to unveil a new collection of merchandise , which includes some of Messi’s iconic symbols, such as the number 10, the lion and his logo.

Details on GREATNESS LIVE can be found here, and additional assets surrounding Hard Rock’s partnership with Messi hereAll goods from the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in stores and in the Internet.

About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with locations in 68 countries spread over 239 locations including hotels, casinos, music stores, live performance venues and owned / licensed or managed cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sports book, retail sports book and online gaming platform. Starting with a Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic musical relics in more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed in its countries around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industry by Forbes and was also named as one of the best US-managed companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also took first place in the 2020 Casino Gaming Satisfaction Executive Survey, conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the best hotel brands in the JD Power Hotel Visitor Satisfaction Survey for the second year in a row. Hard Rock destinations are located in international incoming cities, including its two most successful properties in Florida and the world ‘s first hotel house with guitar in South Florida2020 Global Games Property. The brand is owned by the HRI parent unit The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or dyqan.hardrock.com.

