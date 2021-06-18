URI International Relations Graduate Receives National Critical Language Scholarship – URI News

KINGSTON, RI – June 17, 2021 – Shawn Fennell, a freshman graduate in International Relations from the University of Rhode Island, has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Arabic this summer.

Born in Hialeah, Florida, Fennell grew up with a mixed Cuban and Irish heritage and attributes that grew up in a bilingual family to develop a penchant for different languages ​​and cultures. But even after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Princeton University, Fennell was not quite sure which career path he should focus on.

I did not know well what I was being educated for and ended up leaving Princeton with a deficient course, Fennell said. At the right time, a friend of mine was opening a nonprofit art organization in Rhode Island and asked me to help. So I came here. I finally got my last course in URI and finished my degree. URI helped me finish what I started.

Fennell spent the next two years traveling through Portugal and Morocco, where he finally found his passion for Arabic.

My bus arrived in Fez at 2am and my hotel was closed, everything was closed and I had nowhere else to go, Fennell said. My cabin immediately offered to let me stay in his seat for one night. Although, in retrospect, it seems reckless to accept his offer, I quickly learned that he was a recently divorced single father, struggling to make a living with his son, who willingly helped me at one point need. That offer was very Arabic and aroused my interest to understand more about this culture.

Fennell recalls that he always had a structure with communication and politics and deeply cares about cultivating world peace. This interest in languages ​​and politics eventually brought him to the Department of Political Science at URI to pursue a master’s degree in International Relations while also taking Arabic classes.

I spoke with graduate program director Kristin Johnson about wanting to learn Arabic as well, before I applied, Fennell said. The department also wanted to start piloting a program where students in the International Relations program could take Arabic language courses, so they all came together at the right time.

Critical Language Scholarship Program (CLS) is an intensive overseas cultural and linguistic immersion program for American students enrolled in American colleges and universities. Students typically spend eight to 10 weeks abroad studying one of 14 critical languages. The program includes intensive language lessons and structured cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid language benefits, and has an acceptance rate of 10 percent.

However, due to the pandemic, Fennell, who was originally selected for the Oman-based CLS program, will take distance classes this summer. He still hopes to make the most of the experience.

It will not be the same now with the virtual one, said Fennell, who lives in Providence. However, my entire first year of the master program was completely virtual and I was still able to get a strong sense of discipline and an immersion in new teaching materials. Moreover, I am only familiar with colloquial Arabic, while the one on which this program focuses is Arabic Field, which is the classical literary form. So while I may not have a strong sense of place and community, it will again be an exciting chance to support my flaws within the language.

At the same time, Fennell said the CLS program will help him extend his master’s research on how Internet access and social media technologies change political landscapes and engage individuals, focusing on social media activities in Arabic language. He is also interested in producing critical research analysis such as creating a research model to learn more about family work in countries like Lebanon, which is facing a COVID-19 and financial crisis.

Many domestic workers are migrant domestic workers who are under this rigorous sponsorship or contract and have very little social protection, Fennell said. I hope I would really like to go to these places, interview them and connect with people in that culture.

Fennell is grateful to the faculty in the Department of Political Science and the URI community for helping him get the scholarship and focus on his passion.

The community has given me the opportunity to break down barriers through language and has opened up space to do potentially good, not only in terms of research work but also humanitarian work, Fennell said.

URI undergraduate and postgraduate students who are interested in applying to the CLS program are encouraged to contact the URI Office of National Scholarships and Academic Opportunities for guidance and institutional approval.

Edhaya Thennarasu, an intern in the marketing and communication department at URI and the communications sector, wrote this press release.