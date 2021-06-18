KP will announce the record budget Rs1tr today – Gazeta

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will unveil the province’s largest ever budget today (Friday) at a cost of over Rs 1 trillion.

The budget, the second final of the current government, will be presented to the provincial assembly at 3pm on Friday.

A notice issued by the secretariat of the assemblies said pursuant to Rule 33 (1) of the KP Government Rules of Business, 1985, it was announced that the annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22 would be presented to the assembly on Friday (June 18).

Official sources familiar with the budget preparation told Dawn that the budget had been finalized and would have cost over Rs 1 trillion, the largest ever in the history of the provinces.

Over $ 300 billion proposed for development, $ 700 billion for current spending

They said the budget would also have a development cost of over Rs 300 billion, while more than Rs 700 billion would be spent on running costs in the next fiscal.

An official said the annual development program (ADP) would have a provincial component of Rs 150 billion and over Rs 89 billion for donor-funded projects.

The ADP of the united tribal districts has risen to over Rs 30 billion.

The official said the government had also focused its attention on translating Prime Minister Imran Khans’s vision to prioritize the high-impact project through its development expenditures and they included the agriculture sector, the knowledge economy, the promotion of olive groves, canal patrol projects and the reduction of regional inequality.

He said under the initiative, more than 200 high-impact development schemes would be completed by 2023 across the province.

More than 700 ongoing projects are scheduled for completion over the next two years.

The portfolio of ongoing projects will also prioritize high-impact projects, while high-priority projects will be added to the portfolio of new projects, he said.

Speaking to reporters here two days ago, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra highlighted the key features of the upcoming budget and said it would have the most ambitious development agenda in the province’s history with a record allocation for ADP and overall development budget.

He said the government was also focusing on prioritizing investments in the social sector with the largest budgets ever for the education and health sectors.

Mr Jhagra said the government was also committed to raising the minimum wage to Rs 21,000 and making record allocations to ensure the provision of subsidized flour and the Sehat Card Plus scheme.

He said all government employees under BPS-19 will receive pay rises of 25 per cent or more.

Mr Jhagra also said the provincial government would set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 75 billion in own source revenues, which was 50 per cent more than the target for last year.

He said the budget will also focus on delivering the provinces’ comparative advantage through major investments in the energy, tourism and information technology departments.

Meanwhile, Peshawar police have made a plan to ensure security on budget day.

A statement issued here said about 400 police personnel will be deployed around the assembly building and surrounding areas for the budget session.

The bomb disposal unit and the dog unit will also be deployed and strict control will be provided on the roads leading to the assembly building.

APP adds: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday issued an order banning all types of visitors and guests from entering the assembly building during the budget session starting today.

The order was issued due to the prevailing security situation and to control the third wave of Covid-19 in the province.

According to the order, the security staff of the secretariat of the assemblies were told to remain vigilant and not allow insignificant persons accompanied by the MPAs other than their drivers to the assembly premises throughout the budget session.

For this purpose, the cooperation of the members of the assemblies was requested.

Published in Agim, 18 June 2021