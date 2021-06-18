International
Covid-19: A New Case in Managed Isolation, Stewart Island Test Results Due to Return
There is a new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has announced.
The matter traveled from Spain through the United Arab Emirates.
On Thursday, there were two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and a weak positive test for the virus returned to Stewart Island.
On Friday, the ministry confirmed the family of the case, a child, who had tested negative for the virus.
The ministry said the children’s swab was positive for the rhinovirus, which causes the common cold.
The 93 swabs collected from community testing on Stewart Island on Thursday will be processed over the next two days.
The ministry said the first results are expected on Friday afternoon, and if negative, would provide a high degree of assurance that Covid-19 is not circulating in the community.
The child care center where the child attended is closed as a precaution.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that serological tests would help the Ministry of Health determine the source of the potential infection.
Health authorities are continuing to investigate the source of the case.
Meanwhile, the test results of 12 people from Crowne Plaza who have violated the rules of managed isolation have all turned negative.
Two children with virus symptoms were among the group. They were seen running around sitting in a corridor in the managed isolation center for up to 45 minutes.
The second violation occurred when a returnee left their room and entered another room, occupied by their cousin. They stayed in the room for 20 minutes and no mask was worn.
The third offense involved four returnees sitting in a corridor talking nearby in disguise for more than 15 minutes.
Across Tasman, Australian health authorities have listed almost 160 countries of interest in Victoria, Queensland AND New South Wales.
Anyone who was in a country of interest at the appointed time could not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.
The ministry is asking New Zealand who have been to Victoria, Sydney or regional Queensland to check the following websites to determine if they were in any of the countries of interest.
As of Friday, there are 23 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2358.
