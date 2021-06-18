Bomb at Manchester Arena: Lives could have been saved if the killer had been identified sooner

An investigation into the Manchester Arena bomb has blamed a series of security failures for the loss of lives.

Arena operators, a security company and the British Transport Police (BTP) have all been criticized for a series of missed opportunities to identify suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Twenty-two people died, but in a 196-page report, the Inquirys chairman, retired High Court judge Sir John Saunders, said lives could have been saved.

He wrote: Security arrangements for Manchester Arena should have prevented or minimized the destructive impact of the attack. They failed to do so.

Missed opportunities included:

An administrator who fails to raise concerns about Abedi due to his lack of training.

Inadequate CCTV which meant that the bomber was able to hide in a blind spot.

Inadequate security patrols.

Administrators failed to take action after a member of the public raised concerns about Abedi.

SMG operated the Arena and Showsec were in charge of security at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Four BTP officers, the report said, ignored reports to shake their vacation during the concert and took “much longer” than they should have done. “Two of them embarked on a five-mile journey to get a kebab, listening to investigation.

Sir John added: Salman Abedi (SA) should have been identified on 22 May 2017 as a threat from those responsible for Arena security and a disruptive intervention undertaken.

If this had happened, I think it would have been more likely that SA would have blown up his device, but the loss of life and damage would most likely have been less.

He added: SMG, Showsec and BTP are largely responsible for missed opportunities. Across these organizations, there were also failures by individuals who played a role in causing the loss of opportunities.

The names of the 22 victims of the attack appeared at the front of the report.

The families of five of the victims sat in the hearing room as Sir John made a statement following the publication of his report.







He said: “It should not be necessary to have the security to protect us from assassins who have formed the intent to kill innocent members of the public, including children, in pursuit of their distorted beliefs, but while the terrorist threat remains, and this shows no sign of departure, we must have in place safeguards, which provide security against the threat, but do not prevent us from enjoying the freedoms that are part of our way of life. “

He continued: “Everyone who deals with security in the Arena should have done their job knowing that a terrorist attack could happen that night. They were not. No one believed it could happen to them.

“It was the managers’ responsibility to ensure that the message that the threat level was’ harsh ‘was refreshed in such a way that people would not become complacent about it.”

Sir John said in his report that Abedi and his younger brother Hashem, who helped prepare the attack, were responsible for an evil act, inspired by the distorted ideology of the so-called Islamic State.

But he accused those in charge of security at the Arena of complacency, despite the level of terrorist threat at the time that was considered harsh.







He said: None of those directly dealing with security at the Arena on May 22, 2017 considered a real possibility of a terrorist attack taking place there.

Members of the public saw Abed at the scene and raised concerns but no effective action was taken.

He said it would be difficult to detect Abedi while conducting a series of hostile reconnaissance visits to the Arena before the attack, as he was not carrying the large backpack containing his bomb.

But he said the country could make hostile reconnaissance more difficult with a wider security perimeter in the country.

He added: If things had been done better by SMG and Showsec and if the BTP officer had been more vigilant about the possibility of hostile detection, the possibility of detecting it would have increased.

Abedi, who detonated his bomb at 22.31, had arrived at the Victoria Station tram station, next to the Arena, at 20.30 and went to a station toilet, before walking into the Arena town room, visibly weighed from his backpack of his 30 kg.

Along the way he passed two BTP PCSOs and two Showsec staff who did not notice his backpack or the fact that he was overloaded and wore a hat on a warm spring evening.

The report said in his mind he may have looked suspicious but did not criticize those who failed to raise concerns.

Abedi arrived at the Arena at 20.51 and spent the next 19 minutes on the ground floor between the City rooms, where a blind spot meant he had not been seen by CCTV.

The report says BTP officers had ignored instructions to swing their vacation during the concert, so when Abedi left the City Hall at 21.10 and returned to the tram station, none of them were in the nearby area.

He returned 23 minutes later and went to the mezzanine again.

Showsec employee Mohammed Agha, who was 19 at the time, was on duty in the town hall and had previously seen Abedi for just ten seconds.







But the report said when the bomber returned, Mr Agha should have paid more attention to him.

It stated that if he had been adequately trained and more vigilant against the risk of a terrorist attack he could have mentioned Abedi to his supervisors.

This was a missed opportunity, the report said.

Five BTP officers were on duty at night, but none of them were in the area for 31 minutes before the blast.

Sir John wrote: The mere presence of a BTP officer in the City Hall may have prevented the SA from carrying out any attack, though I consider it impossible.

He said Showsec’s failure to patrol an appropriate security at the time was another missed opportunity.







The focus of Showsecs overseer Jordan Beaks was making sure the exit points were clear and he did not go to the midfield where Abedi was located.

The report said: The main responsibility for this missed opportunity lies with Showsec. However SMG also has some responsibilities.

An anxious member of the public, Christopher Wilde, spotted Abedin and asked him what he had in his bag, fearing it might be a bomb.

He reported his concerns to Mr Agha at 10.15 pm, who replied that he had already seen Abedi, leaving Mr Wilde to feel he was fobbed.









The report says Mr Agha made several attempts to contact his supervisors, but should have done more, calling it another missed opportunity.

Seven minutes later Mr. Agha spoke with Kyle Lawler, then 18, another Showsec employee who owned a radio.

The two went to see Abedin, who looked a little nervous and confused.

Mr Lawler was conflicted but feared he would be considered racist if he misunderstood.

The report said he made several attempts to contact his superiors by radio, but his efforts were inadequate and was another missed opportunity.

A few minutes later Abedi descended the stairs from the mezzanine and detonated his bomb.

Sir John said: The families of those who died have been devastated by these events and those who were injured will live with the effects for the rest of their lives.

It was an evil act, inspired by the distorted ideology of the so-called Islamic State. It was created to attack our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy. We cannot allow the fear of further terrorist attacks to reach it.

He added: This investigation cannot remove the injury of those who have suffered the loss of a child, partner, relative or friend.

It cannot relieve pain from the physical or psychological damage that has been suffered. What it can do is reduce the risk of such an event happening again and, if it does occur, mitigate the damage it causes.

Paul Price, who was at the concert and lost his partner Elaine McIver in the tragedy, described the detailed failures in the report as “unforgivable”.

Mr Price suffered catastrophic injuries from which his body will never heal, including the permanent loss of function in his arm and leg.

He said BBC“After the explosion there were heroics and you know, they got up, but the failures before the explosion were unforgivable as far as I was concerned.

“They were there to defend and they were not there.”

June Tron, mother of Philip Tron, 32, of Gateshead, who was killed in the attack, said: “Every life committed in this horrific attack has destroyed the lives of those around them and like many other families affected. we do not want anyone else to go through what we have after the loss of Philip.

“It has been extremely difficult to hear evidence that has highlighted how our Government has failed to take additional steps to ensure security as it should in places like this across the country, and as organizations that are supposedly experts in running of such places and events can make so many fundamental mistakes regarding safety and security.

“We hope that, as a result of this investigation, many lessons will be learned and that laws will be introduced and changes made quickly to ensure that people can go to a concert or a major public event in the belief that they have protection. the best possible.

“Becomeshte made it clear that this was not the case for Philip, 21 others who also lost their lives, and hundreds more who were seriously injured or left traumatized by what happened. Philip and everyone else near the arena that night “It was put at risk. It is very difficult to accept and understand.”

Two more reports, examining the reaction to the attack and the question of whether it could have been prevented, will be published later this year.

The investigation has been in Manchester since September 7 last year and is expected to continue hearing evidence in the coming months.