Let’s take a cortadito. This is a sentence that Ryan Pontier most likely never spoke while growing up in downtown New Jersey. Now is something he says all the time as a fluent speaker of Spanish and English.

An assistant professor of bilingual education at FIU School of Education and Human Development, Pontier knows intimately that being bilingual is beneficial, if not life-changing. Language transcends the boundaries of how one experiences the world, paving the way for connection with other people.

However, there is a dilemma when it comes to how bilingualism is introduced into teaching and how it is treated in the classroom. The way it works in an everyday environment – where bilingual or multilingual speakers mix different languages ​​together naturally and smoothly – is not the way it is treated in education.

Pontier researches teacher teaching practices – for classroom teachers and students being trained to become teachers – and wants to find methods that empower and support bilingual students. For example, there are existing structures or unwritten rules that seem to contradict or stand in the way of bilingualism, just as written assignments must be completed in English. Pontier is questioning and challenging ideas like this.

One of the ways he is doing this is through virtual Conference on School Districts in Hispanic Service, which was possible due to a grant from Spencer Foundation. Nearly 100 students, parents, teachers and administrators came together this week to share their personal experiences. The aim is to inform and guide future research on how to support Hispanic-serving school districts. As Pontier points out, the FIU is uniquely positioned – as a Hispanic Service Institution in one of the most diverse regions in the US – to help create this research agenda.

“We have to learn from people and learn with people. “But this is not always the way research is done,” Pontier said. “At FIU, we know and believe that people who experience different issues are the best experts and that is one of the reasons why the approach of this conference is so special – it is highlighting those voices and experiences.”

In many ways, Pontier’s career is determined by listening and learning.

Pontier first started learning Spanish at 7th degrees. As a student at Boston College, he graduated in Spanish and lived abroad in Madrid, Spain during his younger year. Pontier still remembers sitting in his apartment building, listening to the rush of the city below – an entire ocean separating him from his family and friends – and realizing that Spanish was an integral part of him. He decided that he would always use it in his life, personally and professionally.

After graduating, he joined Teach for America and moved to a small town called Donna near the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, where he taught 3rd grade at a bilingual school. This experience proved that he wanted to be in education, especially in language education. So, he moved to Miami and taught in the second grade for a year before pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of Miami.

Today, when Pontier speaks Spanish, he sometimes gets a reaction along the line Bukuroshe! This compliment hits more like a slap in the face because his bilingual students do not often hear the same thing. They can also speak two languages, but then they are told they do not do enough, that one of the languages ​​they speak is “broken”.

Pontier does not shy away from this issue. He asks his students what they think when this happens. They usually respond: “You know you are white, right? “Then there is a discussion about the racism of languages ​​and the dynamics of power in society that affect bilingualism in education.

As he works to change education on a larger scale, Pontier is also working on more personal changes at home in his family. He and his wife are raising their two daughters to be bilingual.

“I want people to think about the way we ‘language’. In Miami, you have to cross language lines. As people in a bilingual city, it’s the way we are I DO being bilingual. We do not see it in school that often or at least not when we teach. “We can change that.”