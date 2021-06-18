UofL students continue to win prestigious international scholarships





Manuela and Noela Botaka, twin sisters born in Kinshasa, Congo, do many things together. They both graduated from the University of Louisville in May 2019 and were both scholars of Martin Luther King. Now, they are the first twins in the UofL who each win Fulbright scholarships. English Teaching Assistance Manuelas Fulbright is one of nine Fulbright Awards won by UofL graduates or graduate students for 2021-22. The 2019 graduate, who has a bachelor of arts degree in biology, is heading to Belgium, where her sister traveled on a Fulbright research scholarship last year. The sisters grew up in Lexington. I feel so honored to have the chance to be part of students’ educational trips and help them strengthen their understanding of English, which will undoubtedly open even more doors for them, Manuela said. I am also excited to engage with the Belgian community and then learn more about Belgian Congo as it relates to my Congolese identity. Since 2003, UofL has produced 150 Fulbright winners, more than all of Kentucky’s other higher education institutions combined. In addition, the Harry S. Truman Scholarship, awarded to a new college in Kentucky each year, was awarded to UofL student Lexi Raikes in April. Winners of these prestigious scholarships will have opportunities abroad that will change their lives and promote international understanding, said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. These students are the best of the best, and I am surprised by their work and dedication to continuing their education. I also thank our staff members who helped these students gain these opportunities. The other Fulbright winners are: Shakeyrah Elmore, from Columbus, Ohio, who will study postpartum depression in Jamaican women at the University of the Caribbean West Indies Institute for Health Research in Kingston, Jamaica. She is a graduate student at the School of Public Health and Information Sciences.

Claire Gothard, from Louisville, who earned an English Teaching Assistant at Fulbright in Morocco.

Macey Higdon, from Owensboro, Kentucky, who won a graduate award to pursue a master’s degree in physical activity biology at the University of Jyvaskyla, Finland.

Kyle Landis, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, who earned an English Teaching Assistant at Fulbright in Madrid, Spain.

Rolandson Le, from Louisville, who earned an English Teaching Assistant at Fulbright in Taiwan.

Madeline McCloud, from Worthington, Kentucky, who also earned an English Teaching Assistant at Fulbright in Taiwan.

Reagan Miller, from Bowling Green, Kentucky, who earned an English Teaching Assistant at Fulbright in Morocco.

Hannah White, from Eddyville, Kentucky, who won a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Galicia, Spain. The Fulbright Program, administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is the U.S. government’s primary international educational exchange program. Other students receiving prestigious academic scholarships are: Scholarship Isabella MartinBoren. She plans to study Russian in Estonia. Boren Scholarships, sponsored by the National Security Education Program, provide undergraduate and graduate students up to $ 25,000 to study abroad in languages ​​and regions of interest to U.S. national security. Will Randolph English-speaking Union Scholarship-Kentucky Branch. He will use the award this summer to study Modern Scots at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland. The English-speaking United States is a non-profit, non-political, educational service organization whose mission is to promote scholarships and the advancement of knowledge through the effective use of the English language in an expanding global community. Liz Turner Scholarship Mary Churchill Humphrey. Liz, a graduate in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in political science and Spanish, will pursue a master’s degree at Aga Khan University in London, UK. Madeline MartinezDelta Scholars Program. This program is for college students in the Mississippi Delta region who are interested in community service and social justice. Madeline, a younger student, will participate in a 10-day summer program at Mississippi State University and a five-day Fall program at Harvard University. More about these researchers can be found online here.

