International
University of Dallas News – All news
By Clare Venegas
What started as a course to equip Atlanta, Georgia’s area ministry leaders to teach young people about Body Theology (Pope St. John Paul II), has grown to reach Spanish speakers around the world, as one of the most popular extensions of UD educational programs offered through Ann and Joe O. Neuhoff Institute for Ministry and Evangelism.
“It’s an example of how the UD is really helping the universal church,” said Pia Septien, joint instructor and program coordinator in Spanish at the University of Dallas.
From as far away as Colombia, Mexico, South and Central America, and even the UK, the University of Dallas »Theology of the BodyThe continuing education course attracts secular and religious Catholics of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of education, most of whom serve in youth ministries or prepare for parish or diocesan marriage.
“The message of God’s love echoes with Hispanics,” Septien said. “When they hear a message of the Gospel and the love of God, they are drawn to the idea of the dignity that the Church offers.”
Body Theology, which is taken from 129 lectures given by St. John Paul II during his Wednesday audience in St. Peter’s Square between 1979 and 1984, defines a basic understanding of the human body as a means of understanding God. Rooted in the basic Church teachings on man-making and the fulfillment of husband and wife, the lessons are especially important in understanding the Church’s view of some of the most contentious issues of our time, from gender identity and sexuality to contraception and abortion.
Growing demand
The University of Dallas began offering courses in 2016 in English and Spanish at the request of the Diocese of Atlanta, one of many dioceses and parishes in the U.S. that partner with the UD for continuing education programs.
However, the demand for a Spanish language course, which is taught by Guadalajara, Mexico-based instructor Evan Lemoine, has continued to grow and the response has been strong since then.
“I have been able to speak at the University of Dallas Ministry Conference twice,” Lemoine said. “While there were times when we were unsure about attending, we are now at the point where we will get 30-50 participants each year.”
Breathe fresh air
What makes the UD course so unique, Lemoine explained, is that it is the only program he teaches that gives students the ability to learn the Catechism Theology of the Body in the current order given by Pope John Paul II.
“TOB is a breath of fresh air,” said Lemoine, “Like fresh water after three weeks in the ocean. You have this great desire for it, and when you see and taste it, you realize that this is what I was looking, and you just did not know it was her. “
Septien noted continued growth and achievement, even for the 2021 fall course.
“We are very excited to see how much this program has grown,” Septien said. “Even this fall, we have already enrolled a Mexican seminarian and a high school religion teacher in Valencia, Spain, who is a father of five. It is a blessing to see how much God has increased this program and how much, even in the COVID era, how the internet has expanded the reach of UD to Hispanic audiences around the world. “
For more information about the Body Theology course in English or Spanish, click here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]