University of Dallas News – All news

By Clare Venegas

What started as a course to equip Atlanta, Georgia’s area ministry leaders to teach young people about Body Theology (Pope St. John Paul II), has grown to reach Spanish speakers around the world, as one of the most popular extensions of UD educational programs offered through Ann and Joe O. Neuhoff Institute for Ministry and Evangelism.

“It’s an example of how the UD is really helping the universal church,” said Pia Septien, joint instructor and program coordinator in Spanish at the University of Dallas.

From as far away as Colombia, Mexico, South and Central America, and even the UK, the University of Dallas »Theology of the BodyThe continuing education course attracts secular and religious Catholics of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of education, most of whom serve in youth ministries or prepare for parish or diocesan marriage.

“The message of God’s love echoes with Hispanics,” Septien said. “When they hear a message of the Gospel and the love of God, they are drawn to the idea of ​​the dignity that the Church offers.”

Body Theology, which is taken from 129 lectures given by St. John Paul II during his Wednesday audience in St. Peter’s Square between 1979 and 1984, defines a basic understanding of the human body as a means of understanding God. Rooted in the basic Church teachings on man-making and the fulfillment of husband and wife, the lessons are especially important in understanding the Church’s view of some of the most contentious issues of our time, from gender identity and sexuality to contraception and abortion.

Growing demand

The University of Dallas began offering courses in 2016 in English and Spanish at the request of the Diocese of Atlanta, one of many dioceses and parishes in the U.S. that partner with the UD for continuing education programs.

However, the demand for a Spanish language course, which is taught by Guadalajara, Mexico-based instructor Evan Lemoine, has continued to grow and the response has been strong since then.

“I have been able to speak at the University of Dallas Ministry Conference twice,” Lemoine said. “While there were times when we were unsure about attending, we are now at the point where we will get 30-50 participants each year.”

Breathe fresh air

What makes the UD course so unique, Lemoine explained, is that it is the only program he teaches that gives students the ability to learn the Catechism Theology of the Body in the current order given by Pope John Paul II.

“TOB is a breath of fresh air,” said Lemoine, “Like fresh water after three weeks in the ocean. You have this great desire for it, and when you see and taste it, you realize that this is what I was looking, and you just did not know it was her. “

Septien noted continued growth and achievement, even for the 2021 fall course.

“We are very excited to see how much this program has grown,” Septien said. “Even this fall, we have already enrolled a Mexican seminarian and a high school religion teacher in Valencia, Spain, who is a father of five. It is a blessing to see how much God has increased this program and how much, even in the COVID era, how the internet has expanded the reach of UD to Hispanic audiences around the world. “

For more information about the Body Theology course in English or Spanish, click here.