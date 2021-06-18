Hongyanhe 5 reaches the first critique: New Nuclear





June 17, 2021 Unit 5 of the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant in China’s Liaoning province has achieved a sustained chain reaction for the first time. The 1080 MWe-designed ACPR1000 on-site pressure water reactor is expected to be connected to the grid later this year, after which it will go into commercial operation. Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Plant in Liaoning Province (Image: Dalian) The first Hongyanhe 5 pre-critical checkpoint was signed and released at 9.22 on June 12, the National Nuclear Safety Administration announced yesterday, which oversaw the procedure. Construction of Phase I (units 1-4) of the Hongyanhe plant, which includes four CPR-1000 pressurized water reactors, began in August 2009. Units 1 and 2 have been in commercial operation since June 2013 and May 2014, respectively, while unit 3 went into commercial operation in August 2015 and unit 4 in September 2016. Phase II of the Hongyanhe plant – units 5 and 6 – includes two ACPR-1000 reactors designed with 1080 MWe CGN. Construction of unit 5 began in March 2015 and that of unit 6 began in July of the same year. Cold functional testing of unit 5 began on October 10, 2019, marking the start of the commissioning phase. At the end of December 2019, CGN announced a change in the start schedule for units 5 and 6. He said the units are now expected to start operating in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, which is, respectively, a year and six months later than previously planned. The Hongyanhe plant is owned and operated by Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Company, a joint venture between China General Nuclear (CGN) and State Power Investment Corporation, each holding a 45% stake, with Dalian Municipal Construction Investment Company holding the stake. the remaining 10%. The ACPR-1000 – a three-cycle dual-core, all-inclusive unit – was launched by the CGN in November 2011. In 2012, central planners in Beijing directed the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and the CGN to ‘streamline’ their reactor. This meant that CNNC’s ACP1000 and CGN’s ACPR-1000 were ‘fused’ into a standardized model – the Hualong One (HPR1000). The Yangjiang 5 and 6 units were the first ACPR-1000 units to enter commercial operation, in July 2018 and July 2019, respectively. Studied and written by World Nuclear News

