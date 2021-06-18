Israel launches airstrikes after sparking balloons fly out of GazaExBulletin

footprint Nasser Nasser / AP

Nasser Nasser / AP

Jerusalem Israel launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip late Thursday for the second time since a shaky ceasefire ended last month’s 11-day war. The attacks came after activists mobilized by militant rulers of Gaza fired rocket-propelled grenades into Israel for the third day in a row.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attacks, which could be heard from Gaza City. Israel also carried out airstrikes early Wednesday, targeting what are said to be Hamas targets, without killing or injuring anyone.

The military said fighter jets struck Hamas “military components and a missile launcher” late Thursday in response to balloons. He said its forces were preparing for a “variety of scenarios including the resumption of hostilities”.

Rocket sirens exploded in Israeli communities near Gaza shortly after the airstrikes. The military later said they were triggered by “impending fire, not rocket fire”.

Surveillance camera footage taken by the Associated Press showed what appeared to be heavy machine gun fire in the air from Gaza, a possible attempt by Palestinian militants to shoot down the planes. Other footage showed shells being fired from Gaza, but it was unclear what type or where they landed.

Tensions have remained high since a ceasefire ended the war on May 21, although Egyptian mediators met with Israeli and Hamas officials to test and support the informal ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas have waged four countless smaller wars and clashes since the Islamic militant group took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel and Egypt have imposed a devastating blockade on Gaza, home to more than 2 million Palestinians. , since Hamas took over.

Earlier, Israeli police used stun grenades and a water cannon spraying weak water to disperse Palestinian protesters from the Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, the epicenter of weekly protests and clashes on the eve of the Gaza war.

Once the crowds dispersed, Palestinians could be seen throwing stones and water bottles at ultra-Orthodox Jews walking in the area.

footprint Maya Alleruzzo / AP

Maya Alleruzzo / AP

There have been calls for protesters to gather at the Damascus Gate in response to a rally held there by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens of Israelis chanted “Death to the Arabs” and “Your village is burned.” Police had forced the square and had provided security for that rally, part of a parade to celebrate Israel’s invasion of East Jerusalem.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian teenager died Thursday after being shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank during a protest against a post-settlement, the fourth demonstrator to be killed since the post was set up last month.

The Israeli military said Wednesday that a soldier stationed near the West Bank wild cat post saw a group of Palestinians approaching and that one “threw a suspicious object at him, which exploded next to the soldier.” The military said the soldier fired into the air, then shot the Palestinian who threw the object.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Thursday that Ahmad Shamsa, 15, died from a gunshot wound received the day before.

The settlers set up the post, which they refer to as Eviatar, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus last month and say it is now home to dozens of families. Palestinians say it was built on private land and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements nearby.

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in about 130 settlements throughout the occupied West Bank. Palestinians and much of the international community see the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

Israeli authorities have evacuated the post on several occasions. They seem reluctant to do so this time because it would embarrass Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the fragile government sworn in over the weekend.

Palestinians from the nearby village of Beita have staged several protests in which demonstrators threw stones and Israeli troops fired tear gas and live ammunition. Four Palestinians have been killed since mid-May, including Shamsa and another teenager.

The Israeli military also shot and killed a Palestinian woman on Wednesday, saying she had tried to drive her car into a group of soldiers guarding a West Bank construction site.

In a statement, the military said soldiers fired at the woman in Hizmeh, just north of Jerusalem, after she got out of the car and pulled out a knife. The statement did not indicate how close the woman was to the soldiers and the military did not release any photos or videos of the incident.

Mai Afaneh’s family insisted she had no reason or ability to carry out an attack.

In recent years, Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car bomb attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the occupied West Bank. Most were carried out by Palestinians without any apparent links to organized militant groups.

Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say the soldiers often use excessive force and could have stopped some attackers without killing them. In some cases, they say, innocent people have been identified as assailants and shot.

Palestinians seek the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-government in population centers, as part of a future state along with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israel seized all three territories in the 1967 war and says Jerusalem is indivisible. For more than a decade there have been no substantive peace talks.