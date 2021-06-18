



Police have made no arrests after a day of mass gang funeral processions across Auckland to bid farewell to a Hunter Mayor who died in custody. Roads were closed to protect the public on Friday as hundreds of numerous gang members descended for the Auckland funeral for Taranaki Fuimaono. JASON DORDAY / Sende Gang members fill Great North Rd with smoke from the burns. The day began with Hunters Leaders arriving en masse on their motorcycles at St Josephs Catholic Church in Gray Lynn, near downtown. They were joined by hundreds of mourners from other patched gangs including the Rebels, King Cobras, Hells Angels, Killer Beez, Mongrel Mob and Two Tight Brotherhood, among others. READ MORE:

No Tribesmen, Commancheros or Mongols were present. Police kept a low profile, managing traffic on Great North Rd as outlaws blocked the road after the coffin was removed from the church and turned into a car. Several Auckland detectives were seen around the edge of the crowd. Do you know more? Email [email protected] After the funeral, a large motorcycle procession again followed the highway to Avondale, then turned across the city to Pad Hunters East, stuff he realizes it, before heading south to the Mngere Cemetery for burial. JASON DORDAY / Sende The gang members prepare to leave St. Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn after burying a patched Hunter Mayor who died in custody by police. Hundreds of gang members, prospects and families gathered in virtual silence in the cemetery before the funeral. By 3pm there had been no arrests and both meetings were disrupted. Head Hunters funeral procession for a gang member in Auckland, who died in custody by police over the weekend. Police previously said they would actively monitor the procession and a large presence of patched gang members was expected. Fuimaono, 43, was facing drug charges when he was arrested. He died in custody by police overnight Saturday in Auckland. stuff realizes that Fuimaono died after undergoing a medical event. JASON DORDAY / Sende The coffin of a patched Mayor Hunter who died in police custody is removed from St Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn. Police said earlier that they blocked Great North Rd for public safety. JASON DORDAY / Sende Mourners gather outside St. Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn. Police monitoring a large funeral procession in Auckland have cordoned off part of Gray Lynn Road as a precaution to ensure the safety of members of the public in the area, said Inspector Jacqui Whittaker. To help manage traffic jams in the area, Police have placed temporary cordons on Great North Road between Williamson Ave and Coleridge Street. JASON DORDAY / STUFF / Sende Police are on site at Great North Rd. The cordons were previously placed on Crummer Road and Coleridge Street. Police want to reassure the community that these cordons are a precaution to ensure the safety of all drivers traveling around the area. George Block / Sende Members of Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Killer Beez, Mongrel Mob, Sons of Samoa and other gangs have formed a massive line of hundreds of bicycles outside the funeral home Police are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession was conducted in a safe manner for all road users. A construction manager at a nearby site, whose crews have stopped to see the extraordinary scenes of hundreds of gang members coming together, said the road has not been so smooth since Covid. JASON DORDAY / Sende A Head Hunters funeral procession on the Great North Rd approaches St. Josephs Catholic Church in Gray Lynn. The large motorized procession of Head Hunters and other gang members accompanying the coffin arrived at Lawn Mngere Cemetery in southern Auckland shortly after 1:30 p.m. It is understandable that they had traveled to Avondale before returning to the direction of Hunters Head in Auckland, before heading south. JASON DORDAY / Sende The procession of Head Hunters and other gang members accompanying the coffin arrives at the Mngere Lawn Cemetery. Hundreds of gang members, prospects and families gathered in virtual silence in the cemetery before the funeral. Members of the Head Hunters gang had gathered early in the day, arriving en masse at the Catholic Church in Gray Lynn shortly before 10 p.m. JASON DORDAY / Sende Killer Beez gang members (left, white spots) gathering for Gray Lynn’s funeral. Several patched members of King Cobras’s central Auckland chapter also arrived to pay their respects. The meeting started in a calm and orderly manner. At 10.20am, a considerable number of patched Hells Angels, allies of the Hunters Head, arrived at the funeral home on their bicycles mainly Harley Davidson. JASON DORDAY / Sende Killer Beez members ride the Great North Road. Twenty minutes later, as mourners continued to gather outside, a significant contingent of Killer Beez members in their white pieces returned, their engines igniting several car alarms. JASON DORDAY / Sende Mourners gather outside St Joseph’s Church in Gray Lynn for the funeral of a patched Hunter Mayor who died in custody. Contingents of the main Auckland outlaw motor gangs continued to arrive at the church before the funeral. JASON DORDAY / STUFF / Sende Police have taken over traffic along Great North Rd. The day before, Inspector Jacqui Whittaker had warned that large numbers of cavalry were expected to travel through Auckland throughout the day. Chris Mckeen / Stuff A member of the Head Hunters arrives for the funeral of Gray Lynn. We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions, where dangerous driving behavior has been displayed by some of the riders, which has put several times involved and the wider community at risk. Do you know more? Email [email protected] Chris Mckeen / Stuff Gang members gather before the funeral for Taranaki Fuimaono. Whittaker said officers would monitor the event to ensure the safety of all road users and take appropriate action if any dangerous or unsafe behavior occurs. The public was encouraged to report on behavior to the Police through 105. JASON DORDAY / Sende Members of the Hells Angels gang are also present in considerable numbers at the funeral. In November 2020, Auckland was the site of another large funeral procession for the gangs, resulting in 200 reports of violations. Complaints included vehicles driving on the wrong side of the road, blocked intersections, passengers sitting outside vehicle windows, dangerous overtaking, motorcyclists not wearing helmets, and sustained loss of traction near pedestrians. A large funeral procession involving gang members on the north coast of Auckland caused controversy in the local community. (Video first published in November 2020)

