Petroleum Min proposes changes to law to include hydrogen in mineral oil, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld





The Ministry of Petroleum has proposed changes to the existing law to include cleaner energy sources such as hydrogen within the definition of ‘mineral oils’ for which the government licenses to explore and produce. Asking for stakeholder comments, the ministry said that the Law on Changing Oil Fields (Regulation and Development) 2021 proposes to amend this Law to “create opportunities for the exploration, development and production of cleaner fuels of the next generation and for mitigate regulatory challenges and risks “. He also proposes a new definition of ‘mineral oils’ including within this field modern and cleaner energy sources such as hydrogen. Conventionally, mineral oil is understood to mean hydrocarbons in various forms including natural gas and oil. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Paris Climate Change Agreement, the global community is committed to the development and use of clean energy sources. Hydrogen gas is one such clean source of energy that can be produced, distributed and regulated along with natural gas, he said. “Currently, the Oil Fields Act (Regulation and Development), 1948 deals with ‘mineral oils’ as understood in the conventional sense. In order to facilitate the development and production of alternative sources of clean energy / fuels that are being developed or “may be developed in the future, this bill seeks to redefine ‘mineral oil'”, the draft said. The term as defined in the Bill includes not only hydrocarbons but also next generation fuels, viz. ‘other gases which are capable of being used as fuels which occur in association with mineral oils or which may be produced from mineral oils such as hydrogen’. The bill also seeks to encourage investment in oil and gas exploration and production by offering a lease on stable terms and enabling the government to outline a compensation mechanism to protect the investment. Compensation will be paid in case of suspension, revocation or cancellation of the lease or in case of restriction of entry to the leased area. The bill also seeks to clearly enumerate the power of the government to prescribe rules for extending the lease period, the maximum or minimum lease area, a mechanism for determining the economic life of the oil field, the terms of the merger or a combination of rents and dispute resolution. It envisions imposing fines of up to $ 1 million for the first violation of the provisions of any rule. Subsequent violations will result in a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh per day. The bill also seeks to empower the government to recover mining property, leave, rent or license fee, payment of fine under the law, the draft said.







