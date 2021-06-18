Calgary Stampede and the middle of the road field in full swing





Blocking a job at Calgary Stampede is looking a little different this year. With COVID-19 rules and restrictions imposed throughout Alberta, the traditional mass application fair was not an option. Stamped organizers have taken the process online while in the middle of the road is offering personal applications with physical distance on site. “We have hand cleaners and gloves, we’re doing temperature checks on the door, we’re limiting the number of people to five in the building at the same time, so that’s a bit of a challenge,” Scooter Korek told North American Midway Entertainment. Korek said food positions, ticket sales and some mid-street game positions are open. Scooter Korek with Midway Entertainment of North America says food positions, ticket sales and several mid-street gaming positions are open for the Calgary Stampede 2021. (Andrew Brown / CBC) The company is looking to fill about 350 jobs this year almost as many as in previous years due to the number of restrictions and more space across the park. The mid-way job fair takes place from 17 to 19 June and again from 24 to 26 June in person at the Trailblazer Center in Stampede Park. “I’ve been applying for a while and it has been hard to find one like for four months,” said high school student and job seeker Baylee Retzer. “For work, it was something tough. But I worked last summer and it was like very busy and the masks were very hot.” Baylee Retzer, left, and Dylan Congdon are applying for jobs at Calgary Stampede 2021. (Andrew Brown / CBC) Calgary Stampede said the event will employ fewer workers this year from about 1,000 to 1,500 people. The organization said the application process is not closed as they work through the current candidates. “This year, all of our work has been posted online,” said Christina Barnes, Stampede’s communications and media relations manager. “We’re seeing big formations in other years. This is more of an online formation, so they’re trying to go through and do those interviews virtually as well.” Barnes said she knows some people within the community are unwilling to work visitors to Stampede this year. Butshe added that there have been many people who want to become part of the team. Kristina Barnes, communications and media relations manager with Calgary Stampede, says this year’s job fair has been mostly online. (Andrew Brown / CBC) “Our team that is recruiting and hiring for all of these jobs has been extremely busy knowing that we do not have the traditional job fair,” Barnes said. “They’re doing interviews, [in the]evenings, weekends, talking to as many people as possible, as soon as possible to get all those jobs completed. “ Barnes said this Stampede plans to hire a larger than usual cleaning crew to handle the enhanced COVID-19 cleaning protocols. The Stampede experience will be more remote from society this year as well. Barnes said the middle of the street will spread to a larger area and Nashville North will be more of a tent than a tent that allows airflow. “It will look different, more space, things will stretch a little more,” Barnes said. “We know there are some high-traffic areas where people tend to gather. We do not want that to happen this year. “So similar experiences, experiences we know and love, but slightly different ways of presenting them this year.”

