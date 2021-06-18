‘Listen to the holiday’: Chinese cities adorned with banners for anniversary, East Asian News and Top Stories





Beijing (AFP) – China is waging a propaganda campaign ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s 100th birthday, with nationwide banners and placards reminding citizens to live a “civilized” life and obey the authorities. The world’s second-largest economy has praised its achievements in the weeks leading up to July 1, marking the centenary of the party’s founding in Shanghai. Large boards with a “100” decorated in red showing the communist coat of arms of the hammer and sickle are hung over retail stores and along busy streets to mark the rise of superpower. “Listen to the party, appreciate the party, follow the celebration,” declares a roadside sign in Beijing. The Communist Party has more than 91 million members, according to the official Xinhua news agency – many of them base cadres and ordinary civil servants. Party propaganda is a part of daily life in China, where red banners giving advice, encouragement and official messages are seen on the streets all year round. But public performances have spread in recent weeks as the centenary approaches. “Build a civilized image everywhere, let us all be civilized citizens,” reads a banner against a warm silhouette of families against the capital’s skyline. Some boards show a portrait of Lei Feng, China’s most famous military model, whose alleged exploits and recognition by former leader Mao Zedong have turned him into a popular national hero. Authorities have used his legend to encourage citizens to try hard, and messages under his vision encourage the public to “learn the spirit of Lei Feng.” Elsewhere in a large corner of downtown Beijing, a bright red screen is transmitting a line of People’s Liberation Army troops in helmets, holding bayonets and shouting. “Raise a new generation of revolutionary soldiers who are spiritual, capable, courageous and morally righteous,” reads the text below. China has the second largest military budget in the world after the United States, although spending on Beijing’s defense still accounts for less than a third of Washington’s spending.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers stand guard at the entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing on June 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP Next month’s anniversary celebrations will see the release of a film about the party’s founding, showcasing some of the film’s top film talents in China. Leading party members will also receive a special medal at a ceremony in Beijing.







