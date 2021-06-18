History, Significance and How to Celebrate Between Covid-19





Today, June 18, is marked as International Picnic Day, a day to encourage people to go out and enjoy each other’s company. Individuals went on picnics to get away from their daily lives, and while it is difficult to engage in such activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are still ways you can celebrate this day with your loved ones. International Picnic Day 2021: History Although the origin of International Picnic Day is unclear, it is said to have occurred towards the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian era. Outdoor picnics had become popular in England by the twentieth century. The actual origin of International Picnic Day is unknown, but it is widely recognized as an informal dining festival that serves as a departure from formalities. The day encourages individuals to spend their time outside and in the company of others. On this day, many charity events are also held and schools take the opportunity to organize picnics for their students. International Picnic Day 2021: Significance Picnics are held all over the world to bring together friends and relatives. They brought food, recreational activities, refreshments, juices, and other necessities to provide with their traveling companions. The biggest picnic, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, actually took place in Portugal. International Picnic Day is observed on the first Monday in August each year in the northern territory of Australia. It is a well-known idea in the area, and the general population is given a day off on this occasion. On this day, schools and colleges are also closed. International Picnic Day 2021: How to celebrate? We understand that the pandemic has changed a lot and it is hard to celebrate a day when you intend to go out without going out. So here we are to show you ways you can celebrate International Picnic Day while inside: Family game / Movie night:You can set up the projector and watch a movie together with your family, play games such as Jenga and ludo together to make this day a memorable day. Night of fancy food:You can take this day to do something you have been pushing for a long time. Fancy food is not easy to make, but with the help of your family and friends, it can be a lot more fun. Picnic by candlelight in your backyard:While it may not be possible or even safe to invite a lot of people for a picnic, it is certainly possible to have fun with the people you are closest to. Light some candles, open some drinks and just have fun. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

