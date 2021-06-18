Aung San Suu Kyi Trial: Concern Rising for Myanmar’s ousted leader

Concern for the future of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is growing after her appearance in a built on purpose courtroom in the country’s capital Naypyidaw at the start of what is expected to be a seven-week trial. Since the coup February 1, little has been seen for Aung San Suu Kyi, and her future looks uncertain after the initial court proceedings.

Initially charged with illegal possession of hand-held radios, charges against pro-democracy leader have escalated dramatically. She is now charged with various corruption charges which, if found guilty, could result in a life sentence.

On February 1, in what was to be the opening of the new parliament, the military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi along with the leaders of her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD). The coup sparked outrage around the world – but surprisingly, the military claims the coup was legal. Sections of The 2008 constitution allows for the military to declare a state of emergency if there is an uprising or an attempt to seize power illegally and by force.

If the coup can be legal, questions must be raised about the justice of Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial.

An independent judiciary?

Since 2008, Myanmar is struggling through a transition to democracy after more than 60 years of military rule. Sliding victory for NLD in 2015, and again in 2020, were rated both as free and fair. But the transition has been far from linear and one of the main causes for concern has remained the issue of the rule of law, which must ensure checks and balances and put the rights of citizens at the center of government.

Read more: Coup in Myanmar: how the military has held power for 60 years

But the 2008 constitution in Myanmar has marked and defended the army, which remains under the control of key departments and has a quota of reserved seats in all chambers of parliament. As already pointed out, it also envisions the military taking power legally in a rather severe crisis. Essentially, the constitution leaves the military to be the judge of what constitutes a crisis.

The judiciary is nominally independent, but almost all lawyers, judges, and court officials are trained in the military – and many have military training. Corruption has remained a stable feature at all levels of the judicial system. My doctoral research shows that few citizens are able to access court services or conduct court proceedings until the relevant bribes are paid. Meanwhile, the courts are overloaded with the number of cases, prisoners and proceedings brought by the army.

The study suggests the law is seen as an undesirable profession in Myanmar and those who pursue it are rarely able to effectively support their clients through the courts for a variety of reasons, including lack of funding and arbitrary practices such as prisoner transfers and random changes of trial dates.

The judiciary remains highly dependent on the military, which will often depend describe the outcome of the cases for the judges before the case is heard. It was nominally secured with independence in the 2008 constitution, but in practice, everything is separate. murder Ko Ni is widely seen as an indication of what might happen to lawyers challenging the will of the military.

The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi faces seven separate lawsuits, ranging from initial allegations of illegal import of handheld radios to much more serious breach charges Official Secrets Act and performing corruption using its rank for allegedly accepting over US $ 600,000 (30 430,000) and 11kg of gold in bribes, based on allegations by the arrested former Yangon prime minister.

It is these latest charges that present the greatest concerns, as they carry sentences of up to 14 and 15 years, respectively. The former leader turns 76 on June 19, so if found guilty of these charges, she will be sentenced to life in prison. Her lawyers claim such allegations are bogus and politically motivated and aim to keep it away from politics and public attention.

Pre-trial proceedings – as well as the first week of the trial – suggest that she is likely to have a fair trial. Although she has a legal team, she has only met with them three times since he was arrested. Access to public and media is limited and the only attendees allowed are court officials, judges, the prosecutor and Aung San Suu Kyi and her defense team. Police and security presence has increased around Naypyidaw.

What really worries me is how the charges against Aung San Suu Kyi have been filed in recent weeks. It feels like she remembers her period of imprisonment between 1989 and 2012, when she was held under almost constant house arrest after her party won the election in 1990. Whenever she was released, there would be a new reason to return him to custody at her home in Yangon.

This suggests two things. First, that the regime has a form of using the constitution to “legally” silence the opposition. And, second, that while there may be a nominal rule of law under Myanmar’s 2008 constitution, it exists as a means to – and not as a constraint on – the military.

Anna Plunkett, PhD Candidate, Department of War Studies, King’s College London

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.