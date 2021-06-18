‘We thought it was a joke’: International opposition to Norwegian whaling test project – National





Norwegian and American researchers are working to catch small minke whales in northern Norway. The waters near Lofoten are the site of a large, multi-year project of the first type of acoustic testing. “We will work until the end of June, trying to catch whales to measure their hearing threshold,” Petter Kvadsheim told the Norwegian Defense Research Institution. Read more: East Minke whale death toll Global News reached Kvadsheim by phone for an interview about the project, but due to a poor connection the researcher gave some comments about the project by email. Kvadsheim and another researcher involved in auditory experiments, Dorian Houser, say to determine if man-made noise is negatively affecting whales, they must first determine exactly what sounds whales can hear and their frequencies. The story goes down the ad However, capture and testing methods have attracted the attention of scientists and veterinarians across the globe.















“Whales will be followed and will enter this fenced area. Then they will be kept for hours inside a salmon cage, basically placed between two boats. The electrodes will be placed under the skin to monitor their response to loud noises, “said Astrid Fuchs, policy director for the German Office of Whales and Dolphin Conservation. GROUP launched a petition try to raise awareness about project and collected signatures from more than 50 experts, calling on the Norwegian government to end the search. “When we first heard about this two months ago, we thought it was a joke, to be honest, because it’s a very, very unusual configuration, to put it mildly,” Fuchs told Global News. The story goes down the ad Read more: The back whale swallows the diver, then spits it out alive There are many scientific papers reviewed by colleagues documenting the harmful effects of man-made noises such as those caused by naval sonar testing on whales and other wild marine life. “I’ve been studying whales since 1982. I just discovered that the solution would not be in biology, the solution would be in engineering, you know, quiet technology, just like we did with airplanes,” said Lindy Weilgart, additional research associate at Dalhousie University and ocean policy consultant for OceanCare. Weilgart is a Canadian who signed the ‘statement of concern’ from the scientific community. “I mean, really, we know noise is a problem,” he said. We know it also affects ecosystem services, ”Weilgart said. “What if we reduce the noise? What about that? “















Those involved in the research said they were aware of the letter from “animal rights activists and so-called scientists”. The story goes down the ad Kvadsheim added, “Many of the most established researchers in the scientific community support the research and think it is an important project, including the agencies that regulate ocean noise.” The project has numerous funding partners including the National Marine Mammal Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Navy. Read more: Most endangered right whales spotted in Canadian waters, some fishing areas closed According to figures provided by Global News by the U.S. Navy, he is contributing $ 186,000 to the project for the base year, with an opportunity to commit $ 586,000 for fiscal years 2023-2025. Researchers are looking to capture and test 12 small minke whales. “Basically, the question is do they really want to protect the whales and dolphins they claim? But as I said before, there is a lot of research on how such a noise negatively affects animals. So we already know, “said Fuchs. The president of the Canadian Society for the Protection of the Marine Environment, Roy Mulder, fears the search will end badly for whales.















“This is the first time this has ever been done. They have never caught a large whale to do acoustic testing. And the stress levels in these particular minke whales and their mood of minke whales do not give themselves this kind of study. “They are mostly very weak creatures,” Mulder said. The story goes down the ad Mulder, Fuchs and Weilgart all categorized this research as a step backwards, saying that most of the research happening today has been observed in wild whales, unlike this project, which involves whales being carried, caught and restrained during testing. “It’s an experiment and it just worries me that they have to do it this way. “There has to be a better way,” Mulder said. Access to the test site is restricted. Norwegian government officials say Global News access will be given to the media at some point in the future, but that those involved are concerned that too many people around by boat would cause stress for the whales. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







