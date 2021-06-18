Abiys’s tough measures give Ethiopia the once thriving economy

Three years after announcing the end of authoritarian rule and plans to open Ethiopia’s economy to foreign businesses, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is alienating allies and intimidating investors.

Reforms e The one-time Nobel Peace Prize laureate began running in 2018 have sparked ethnic clashes and a civil war in its northern Tigray region that has sparked a famine. His failure to end the violence has depleted state finances and drawn sanctions from the US and elsewhere that could undermine plans to restructure the country’s debt.

Despite the moratorium, Abiy is a player to win his first electoral test when Ethiopians vote on June 21, thanks to widespread domestic support and a fragmented opposition. What he does with that mandate, including how he responds to calls for a national dialogue to heal widening political divisions, will determine the success of his reform project.

The country’s $ 1 billion Eurobond holders are not optimistic: 2024 debt yields are at their highest level in more than a year after rising steadily for the past month. Its currency has fallen 11% against the dollar this year – the worst performer among the 20 African currencies monitored by Bloomberg.

“The star has come out in a big way,” said Kevin Daly, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments, which sold its Ethiopian bonds last year amid concerns the country could renegotiate its debt – a step the government has taken. announced in early 2021. “Conflict and sanctions are intensifying pressure on the country.”

Ethiopia has been plagued by unrest since Abiy’s distrust of opposition and rebel groups that fostered political fragmentation and long-suppressed rivalries between rival ethnic groups. Hundreds of people have died in inter-municipal fighting in the Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in November, when Abiy ordered a military incursion after loyal forces of the region’s ruling dissident party attacked a federal army base. Since then, reports of Ethiopian troops and forces from neighboring Eritrea committing human rights abuses in Tigray have been numerous, and aid agencies say authorities are thwarting efforts to deliver humanitarian aid.

The 44-year-old prime minister has remained unrepentant, accusing the Tigris of waging an uprising and the Western powers for interfering in his nation’s internal affairs. The administration of US President Joe Biden imposed last month wide-ranging sanctions on Ethiopia and urged the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to suspend their engagement with Ethiopia.

A block in their financing could disrupt an IMF loan program needed to repay foreign debt under the so-called Group of Framework plan of the top 20 economies, which enables debt-poor countries to due to coronavirus pandemic to avoid default. Ethiopia is the largest economy yet to seek relief under the initiative.

‘IMF Program’

“The Joint Framework restructuring is subject to an IMF program,” said Pavel Mamai, a London-based fund manager at Promeritum Investment Management LLP, which bears Ethiopian debt. “So no IMF, no Common Framework.”

The U.S. government has warned tougher sanctions could be imposed if the violence in Tigray does not end.

Members of the Abiy administration say they are committed to rebuilding ties with the U.S. and have hired lobbying firms in Washington DC to help their efforts. Ethiopian Minister of Finance and veteran diplomat Tekeda Alemu led a delegation to Washington this month to try to lift the sanctions and avoid any additional censorship, according to people familiar with the trip.

“We are talking,” said Dina Mufti, a foreign ministry spokeswoman. Ethiopia has “many friends in the US, in civil society and in Congress,” he said.

Investment slows down

Ethiopia is one of the world’s largest recipients of US aid, receiving $ 1 billion last year. The threat of withdrawal of this funding coincides with a decline in foreign direct investment – inflows slowed to $ 2.41 billion last year, from a high of $ 4.17 billion in 2017, according to data from the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

With around 110 million people, second only to Nigeria in Africa, and the government continues to move forward with economic reforms, some investors still regard the nation as a price market. Last month, a new telecommunications license was granted to a consortium that includes Vodafone Group Plc of the UK and Safaricom Ltd. based in Nairobi and which aims to invest $ 8.5 billion in its network over the next decade.

Anders Faergemann, a money manager at PineBridge Investments in London, is among those who see Ethiopian markets as overcrowded with difficulty.

“If you compare it to Zambia, which is going through restructuring, Ethiopia has multilateral support and enough foreign exchange reserves to service their debt,” Faergemann said. “It seems that the authorities’ talks on debt profiling have been thrown out of proportion and there is still a premium that is unjustified.”

Imprisoned opponents

International control will now return to the way Abiy handles this week’s election. The credibility of the vote is already questionable, with most of his main opponents and thousands of their supporters jailed. The African Union will be the only major international organization to carry out an observation mission, with the European Union withdrawing.

While the chairman of Ethiopia’s National Election Board – former opposition leader Birtukan Mideksa – is widely respected, the US National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute have raised concerns that logistical adjustments may not be completed on time and uncertainty could compromise election integrity. .

Although Ethiopia’s debt ratios are not “very high”, it remains in a difficult position, said Sarah Baynton-Glen, a London-based economist at Standard Chartered Bank. It is facing both political unrest, the Tigray crisis, aid bailouts and chronic foreign exchange liquidity issues “neither of which has a quick fix,” she said.

– With the help of Simon Marks, Fasika Tadesse and Chris Miller