Turkey: Measures to Prevent Terrorist Financing Abusively Aim at Civil Society, Set Dangerous International Precedent

Turkey’s shameless use of the findings of an international observer of terrorist financing and money laundering to rush through a new draconian law aimed at civil society organizations is a warning to the world that it must be challenged, Amnesty International told a news conference. new published today. The publication comes ahead of an annual Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review meeting between 21 and 25 June.

Arming Counter-Terrorism: Turkey’s Use of Terrorist Financing Assessment to Target Civil Society reveals how a new law passed under the guise of combating terrorist financing threatens to undermine the legitimate work of civil society organizations. Law no. 7262 on the Prevention of the Financing of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction introduces new measures that violate the rights to freedom of association and expression, as well as internationally recognized rights guarantees.

This bizarre law that exploded at breakneck speed under the pretext of the war on terror is a subtle disguised attempt to push pressure on a sector that is already shaking from more than five years of a relentless crackdown, said Amnesty Internationals Europe Director , Nils Muinieks.

The new law joins Turkey’s arsenal of anti-terrorism laws, many of which are routinely used to target human rights defenders and civil society organizations, including Amnesty International. He threatens to escalate pressure on civil society activists who already face prosecution and convictions on fabricated terrorism charges.

During its next Plenary Meeting, the FATF will review Turkey’s compliance with the 2019 task force assessment report which found Turkey only partially in line with the FATF recommendations on terrorist financing and potential risks related to the non- profitable.

The FATF recommended that Turkey implement a risk-based focused approach and proportionate risk mitigation measures to Non-Profit Organizations (NGOs) identified as at risk of abuse of terrorist financing.

In response, the Turkish authorities rushed the new law through parliament which entered into force on 31 December 2020, without any consultation with civil society.

The law goes far beyond what is required by the FATF, and its overly broad and vague provisions undermine the principle of legality in a way that threatens to further erode the exercise of freedom of association and expression, and a range of other people. rights

Numerous ambiguities in the new law leave it open to abuses against civil society organizations, including those dedicated to the protection and promotion of human rights. The FATF sets out a risk assessment for states to apply to the nonprofit sector to identify risks associated with terrorist financing and to implement mitigation measures when required. The new law in Turkey, however, subject all NGOs to the same disproportionate risk mitigation measures, including organizations that do not have the risk of being vulnerable to involvement in terrorist financing. It imposes heavy audits on all NGOs and includes provisions that would impede all unjustified online fundraising activities based on actual risk.

The law includes provisions that allow the suspension of board members and employees, as well as the dissolution of organizations, without adequate and effective judicial protection. Although the new law describes the suspension measures as temporary, the prosecution of terrorism in Turkey often lasts for many years. Suspending individuals from their civil society work for long periods can in itself be a punitive measure and will have a profound shocking effect on society at large.

The law comes in the context of the ongoing attack by Turkish authorities against independent civil society actors. The ongoing prosecution of prominent prominent civil society figure Osman Kavala and the sentencing of Amnesty International Turkey Honorary President Taner Kl and three other human rights defenders in the Bykada prosecution are iconic cases of Turkish authorities to crack down on civil society. The cases reveal how anti-terrorism measures in Turkey are armed against political opponents, journalists, human rights defenders and civil society organizations.

As the Task Force meets, their actions will be closely watched by many governments around the world seeking to silence their critics.

Fear of being labeled a terrorist or of their legitimate work being characterized as a security threat has had a shocking effect, shrinking the space for free expression and association. Due to the state of emergency in force from 2016-2018, more than 1,300 associations and foundations and over 180 media outlets were eventually shut down by executive decrees for unspecified links to terrorist organizations.

Using the FATF requirements as a fig leaf to target critics and silence dissent sets a dangerous precedent that will be closely watched by many other governments around the world seeking to silence their critics, said Nils Muinieks.

The FATF meeting next week should do more than acknowledge these unintended consequences and take concrete steps to reverse them. Failure to do so would be a waiver of responsibility that could indicate disaster for civil society in Turkey and beyond.

BACKGROUND

The FATF is an intergovernmental organization mandated to fight money laundering, terrorist financing, and the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In February 2021, the FATF launched a new project to study and mitigate the unintended consequences resulting from the incorrect implementation of states by the FATF recommendations and standards. Areas of focus include suppressing nonprofits through states’ failure to implement the FATFs risk-based approach and threats to human rights systematization by the misuse of its standards.

According to the Global Coalition of NGOs at FATF – which monitors countries that have imposed unfair restrictions on freedom of association based on terrorism financing concerns – Albania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Venezuela have also used FATF standards. to target civil society.

