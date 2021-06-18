Pakistan demands India take tougher nuclear security measures

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. Photo: File

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says India must fully investigate the issue of illegal uranium sales and the nuclear black market issue in a credible and transparent manner.

Says India should not use baseless allegations in Pakistan.

Talks on several other issues, including the IOJK, the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and visas from the United Arab Emirates.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday again expressed its concerns over several incidents in India pointing to the illegal sale of weapons-grade uranium, poor regulation and the possibility of a black market for nuclear materials, news reported.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that instead of using baseless and common anti-Pakistan rhetoric, India should fully investigate the matter in a credible and transparent manner.

Chaudhri expressed surprise that the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman had said that this was a Pakistani attempt to malign India.

“The incident took place in India and was reported by its media. The charges were also drafted by the Indian Police. Therefore, I wonder what made the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs believe that he described Pakistan’s desperation to malign India, “the spokesman asked.

He said Pakistan was concerned about repeated incidents of trying to smuggle Uranium into India. To comply with its international obligations, India must also take verifiable measures to strengthen the safety of its nuclear materials, he added.

Pakistan support for IOJ & K

Commenting on the situation in Occupied Indian Kashmir (IOJ & K), Chaudhri said Pakistan remained committed to securing all possible support for the Kashmiris in their fight to realize their inalienable right to self-determination. .

The spokesman said if India took further steps, it would endanger regional peace and security. He said Pakistan was also reminding the UN Security Council of its responsibility for a peaceful and just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

“We call on the international community, including the United Nations, international human rights and humanitarian organizations, the global media and world parliaments, to take immediate notice of the situation,” he said.

The case of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Answering a question about the case of RAW spy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesman said: “Pakistan respects all its international obligations and this applies to the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav. The legislative measures taken by Pakistan are only intended to give full effect to the ICJ judgment. “Legislation or its purpose should not be construed in any way.”

FATF Plenary Meeting

The spokesman reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen its AML / CFT regime without prejudice to the outcome of the forthcoming plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The meeting is scheduled for the last week of June to review Pakistan’s progress under the FATF Action Plan and then announce its decision at a time when the country has successfully completed 26 of the 27 action plans.

“As you are aware, Pakistan has taken important steps in implementing the Action Plan through coordinated national efforts. “The tremendous progress made by Pakistan leading to the completion of the Action Plan has been acknowledged by the FATF as well as the larger international community,” the spokesman said.

United Arab Emirates, Saudi visas for Pakistanis

Regarding UAE visas for Pakistanis, Chaudhri said the government had shared the latest information regarding COVID-19 numbers with the UAE government.

“We hope the UAE will soon review its COVID-related advice to all Pakistanis. Currently, Pakistanis holding UAE diplomatic and official visas and gold visas can travel,” he said. .

Pakistan has also taken up the issue of vaccines which are mandatory to travel to Saudi Arabia. “We have proposed the inclusion of some of the Chinese vaccines used in Pakistan in the list of vaccines approved by the Saudi authorities,” he said.