Court of S. Carolina blocks electricity, orders the dismissal of teams – National and International News – THU 17June2021





The SC court blocks the electricity, orders the teams to rest. The recording of heat waves strains the country's energy networks. Myanmar civilians take up arms against military junta. NATIONAL NEWS The court of S. Carolina blocks the electricity, orders the rest of the teams The Supreme Court of South Carolina has temporarily suspended the executions of two death row inmates. One of the men, Brad Sigmon, was to die of electrocution this Friday. The other, Freddie Owens, would die by the same method next Friday. Due to the lack of lethal injections, South Carolina recently passed a law giving death row inmates a choice between electrocuts and the shooting squad. However, the state has not yet assembled a firing squad. However, the correctional department had planned to move forward by placing Sigmon and Owens in the state's 109-year-old electric chair. Lawyers for both men demanded a stay until the firing squad option was available to them. This is likely to take some time as the state is still reviewing procedures for recruiting and swearing in a holiday squad. Lawyers for Sigmon and Owens go on to say that men have the right to die by lethal injection. They also claim that the state has not yet exhausted all options for procuring or producing the necessary drugs. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). The recording of heat waves strains the country's energy networks Power suppliers in the Southern and Western U.S. are urging residents to save energy to reduce stress on power grids. Temperatures in many parts of the country have risen above 100 degrees. About 46 million in the US are currently under heat advisors. To cope with this, many of them are keeping their air conditioners on all the time, increasing the demands on the electrical grids. In Texas, where millions of people were left without power due to a winter storm in February, many residents fear more failures as temperatures rise. Ed Hirs, an energy associate at the University of Houston, says, "We have been seeing the breakdown of the grid and the breakdown of the reliable electricity provided to the grid for many years. "Interruptions and interruptions would not surprise me." To minimize the risk, Texans are required to keep their thermostats at about 78 degrees. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS Myanmar civilians take up arms against military junta Despite months of brutal repression, mass arrests and hundreds of deaths, Myanmar's anti-junta resistance has refused to back down. Following the example of minority militias in the country's border regions, former civilian peace protesters in cities are now arming themselves. Ethnic militias and protesters have formed an alliance to resist military rule in the country. One protester who asked for anonymity says, Before the coup, I could not even kill an animal. When I saw the army killing civilians, I felt really sad and upset, I came to mind that I was fighting for the people against bad military dictators. A growing number of civilians like him are traveling to border regions to train with war militias. Protesters then bring these skills to cities to form resistance cells. In part, their mission is to protect civilians from the military, which has killed more than 860 protesters and arrested thousands since the February 1 coup. But despite their apparent determination, the newly-cut freedom fighters face long-term chances. Most are armed with nothing more than simple shotguns or even household weapons. In contrast, the country's military force has an arsenal of $ 2 billion in high-level weapons and 70 years of experience in suppression. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

