What is Rape Review and will it make roads and homes safer? They answered the main questions

The UK Government has published its Rape Review more than two years after it was launched to review the drop in sentences.

She has apologized for the failure of rape victims and set out plans for a system and culture change that will involve more focus on the suspect’s behavior than the accuser’s.

The PA news agency answers some of the key questions of what it means.

What is a Rape Review?

In short, it is a radical and branching examination of the whole system.

This included looking at the evidence of the reported allegations, how they are handled by the police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the prosecution decision and the results in court, across England and Wales.

Is it important?

Absolutely.

Activists said the review which was ordered in March 2019 was essential to reaching the bottom of why rape prosecutions are falling, despite an increase in people filing charges.

What are the figures supporting the claims that such a review was necessary?

The latest CPS data, published last summer for 2019/20, showed that only 1,439 people were convicted of rape or minor offenses, 25% less than 1,925 a year earlier. It represented a low record.

There are approximately 128,000 victims of rape and attempted rape each year, but only 1.6% of all reported cases result in one charge.

Maybe fewer people are reporting rapes?

The figures actually suggest the opposite.

Reporting of rape has increased in recent years, from 24,093 adult rape recorded by the police in 2015-16 to 43,187 in 2019-20.

What does the review recommend?

A cultural and systematic change.

The idea is to increase trust in the judiciary, make the experience less traumatic for victims, and present guilt without the need for a trial by building strong issues.

How will he intend to do it?

There are a number of measures.

First, police will move toward a predetermined investigative model that recognizes the prevalence of serial rape and sexual offenses, with a greater emphasis on suspect behavior than, as described by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC, the obsessive focus in the credibility of the victim.

Does this mean that someone who reports a rape will not be asked what they wore or how much they should drink?

No, that does not mean. Investigations will still have to be done.

Likewise, there will be cases where complainants will be required to submit their phones for investigation.

But police will only look at evidence that is relevant and proportionate, and Mr Buckland said victims do not need to worry about showing up their whole lives.

The phones must be returned to the complainant within 24 hours, the government said.

What about the lawsuit?

There are plans for a pilot scheme where alleged victims pre-register their interrogation and reconsideration by defense attorneys and prosecutors, in order to avoid what could be a frightening court environment.

But what about actually achieving litigation?

The government has committed to consulting with victims and those who support them to order a support service that it says will provide rape victims with immediate access easily accessible, whenever and wherever they request it.

Do we know if all of this will work; will roads and houses be safer?

Impossible is impossible to say definitively.

But the government has proposed cards to measure the effectiveness of these new measures in an effort to find out what is effective and what is not.