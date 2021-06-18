New Zealand has one of the lowest per capita refugee numbers in the world, there is room for much more

AUT instructor Jacqueline Mortimer-Hughes teaches a class of Iraqi refugees at the Agere Manger relocation center in Auckland in March 2003. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

When Covid-19 forced New Zealand to close its borders, it left the refugees we had pledged to settle in precarious circumstances with shattered hopes.

The latest figures from the United Nations put people displaced by the conflict at nearly 80 million, almost double the number 10 years ago. Every minute of every year last year 21 people were separated from their friends, family and communities because of who they are or what they believe.

As we approach World Refugee Day this Sunday, we need to reflect on what is right as we think about reopening those boundaries.

In addition to Covid restrictions, New Zealand receives 1,500 refugees a year. While this is an increase in the previous quota of 1000, it only keeps track of population growth since the quota began in 1987.

With Covid under control for now, New Zealand accepted 35 refugees in February, with 242 expected to have arrived by the end of our receiving year far less than our overall commitment.

All will be required to quarantine for 14 days before starting their five-week orientation program in Mangere Refugee Relocation Center in Auckland.

NZ refugee record

While New Zealand does a relatively good job supporting refugees who manage to get here, we accept a small number.

According to the last pre-Covid statistical yearbook by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), New Zealand has one of the lowest numbers of refugees per capita internationally: 0.3 refugees per 1000 people, ranking us 95th in the world.

By comparison, Sweden ranks sixth, accepting 23.36 refugees per 1,000 people, Canada 49th (2.68), the United Kingdom 55th (1.83), Australia 59th (1.74). ) and the 77th United States (0.84).

Norway and Ireland, with populations similar to New Zealand, are 15th (11.29) and 69th (1.22) in the world, respectively.

To put this in context, if we were to fill Eden Park with its capacity of 50,000, about 15 people of refugee descent would be there. We have plenty of room for more.

On the other hand, 2 percent of students enrolled at the University of Auckland identify as coming from a refugee background. Fill Eden Park with students, then, and there would be 1000 students with refugee backgrounds. This shows the extent to which these people are invested in their future and New Zealand.

No ‘queue’

However, all of these numbers are dim compared to the countries closest to refugee movements, where most refugees live (about 85 percent).

Lebanon, for example, has about 170 refugees per 1,000 people. Typically, these countries have far less good resources to support and protect those displaced people.

Over the past 10 years, the New Zealand Refugee Status Unit has approved an average of 106 asylum seekers per year for refugee status (out of an average of 375 applicants). These are people applying for refugee status from within New Zealand for fear of persecution if they were to return home.

It is often said that asylum seekers should “join in the queue” but there is no queue. Less than 1 percent of the world’s refugees will be able to settle in countries such as New Zealand, Canada, Australia, the UK and the US

This often leaves a person lucky enough to get the opportunity to reflect on the 99 people left behind.

The right to be a refugee

It is worth noting New Zealand has never had a ship of asylum seekers arriving on its shores in modern times. Despite this, the fear of asylum seekers remains. This is mainly due to the highly politicized representations of overloaded ships heading to Australia and crossing the Mediterranean into Europe.

Political parties in the UK, North America, Europe and Australia constantly incite fear and spread misinformation on refugee and migrant issues at election time.

Even in New Zealand people have been unjustly stigmatized and incorrectly shifted from being “at risk” to “a risk”.

But seeking housing is a human right. New Zealand is the signatory of 1951 UN Refugee Convention and is 1967 Protocol, which assert the right to be considered an applicant for refugee status and, if successful, to stay in New Zealand.

It is a convention created to protect us all.

A fair move for everyone

On World Refugee Day we must recognize that New Zealand can do better in a number of ways:

end the unjust practice of the imprisonment of some asylum seekers while they wait for their requests to be processed

commit to resettling those who lost the opportunity to come (including the refugee family support category) during our border closure, as well as current annual reception

provide equal support for people seeking asylum or consideration under the family reunification program, regardless of how they arrive in New Zealand

provide services with adequate resources for refugees during the first few years of displacement, supporting health, education, employment, housing, language acquisition and a sense of belonging

provide opportunities for people of refugee descent to participate equally in employment, education and the wider society.

We can all play a role in helping refugees feel they belong here. A genuine welcome is about ensuring that they take the right action.

Jay Marlowe is associate professor and co-director at the University of Auckland’s Center for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies.

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.