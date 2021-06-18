The second dose of AstraZeneca ‘good choice’ despite federal guidelines: BC chief physician





VICTORIA There is no wrong choice for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine despite recommendations from a federal panel that people taking Oxford-AstraZeneca should first choose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for a second stroke, says senior doctor British Columbia. The new guideline from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on Thursday said Pfizer or Moderna is preferred as a second dose based on growing evidence that the combination produces a stronger immune response and the risk of infrequent blood clots caused by concomitant vaccines. and AstraZeneca. Earlier, the committee said AstraZeneca recipients could choose to receive a second dose of the same vaccine or another stroke. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the panel recommendation arises from a small study in Germany, but other studies show that all vaccines offer excellent protection against COVID-19 and two doses of each vaccine are safe and effective. “We still know from the information we are seeing here in BC, but also mainly in the UK, where AstraZeneca has been used a lot, that the vaccine efficacy is very good for both AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines,” she said. a press conference. Henry said anyone who has received two doses of AstraZeneca can be assured of receiving a safe vaccine. “The conclusion is very real-world experience and the evidence shows us that we have good protection across the board with both vaccines in our community,” she said. “We can very well make sure that both doses of whatever vaccine you get are safe and effective and work here in BC” Henry said he will continue to monitor data and studies following the effectiveness of vaccines. BC will not change its immunization tips, leaving the choice of which vaccine will be given to individuals, she said. Henry said people in BC could feel confident that taking AstraZeneca for their vaccine “was a good choice to make”. “There is no wrong decision here,” she said. “If you have taken two doses of AstraZeneca, you can be sure that you have been given a safe vaccine.” Health Minister Adrian Dix said supply issues from the federal government would mean fewer doses than expected as the Pfizer vaccine would be available in BC for the first two weeks of July, but those numbers would be offset by the end of July. He said more than 4.2 million people in BC have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to 76.5 per cent of adults or 74.8 per cent of all those eligible persons aged 12 and over. About 770,000 people have received their second vaccines, Dix said. BC reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday, bringing the total of provincial deaths to 1,739 people. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 17, 2021. Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press







