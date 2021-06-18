Former property agent who made racist remarks on MRT train indicted in court, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A woman caught on video making racist remarks allegedly appeared in a district court on Friday (June 18th) and was charged with two counts of allegedly “prejudicial to maintaining harmony between different racial groups”. Tan Beow Hiong, 57, was also charged with a charge of being a public concern. In April, the Singaporean reportedly held a YouTube channel that included numerous videos alleging racism or harassment by persons of other races. She was on an MRT train on April 21 when she allegedly singled out other passengers and made derogatory remarks about them. Tan is accused of being a public concern in another case on an MRT train on May 11th. This time, she allegedly spoke loudly in a wheelchair, declaring that she was not racist. She is also said to have made statements such as: “We are very different”. Tan came out on top in this year after registering by roasting passengers for their race on an MRT train. Both her YouTube channel and her employment as a property agent have been discontinued. In an earlier post on Facebook, property consultant Knight Frank Singapore said her behavior had been brought to her attention. He added that one of its core values ​​is to be “a responsible business for the people and the community” and that it “maintains zero tolerance for hate speech and racism threatening the foundations on which Singapore is built”. Tan, who was an associate with the company, has been removed from the public register of the Council for Asset Agencies. In an earlier statement to The Straits Times, YouTube said its channel was removed due to harassment violations and cyberbullying policies. “We have strict policies prohibiting harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression or sexual orientation,” her spokeswoman said. “We quickly remove content that violates these policies when marked.” Tan will return to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, and her case has been adjourned to July 2nd. For each charge of committing a prejudicial act to maintain harmony between different racial groups, an offender can be imprisoned for up to three years and fined. Due to public concern, a person can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $ 2,000.







