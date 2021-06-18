Punjab CM, Sidhu is likely to meet Sonia on June 20 – New Indian Express





Express News Service CHANDIGARH: Sonia Gandhi is likely to intervene to resolve the protracted terrain battle involving Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and master Navjot Singh Sidhu. She is expected to meet the two on June 20 as the party prepares for Assembly polls expected early next year. At her meeting with the CM, the party chief is likely to discuss cabinet reshuffle and other “adjustments”, party sources said. Sidhu is reportedly not eager for the post of Deputy CM and has insisted on the chair of the head of the State Congress, which Amarinder has rejected, preferring a Hindu face instead. Although the CM wants Sidhu, MLA from Amritsar East, to rejoin the ministry, he does not want him as his deputy. Sidhu was ousted from the state cabinet in 2019 after being stripped of the portfolio of local bodies. A three-member party panel in its report has suggested “fixing” Sidhu. Party sources said an “independent poll” was also being conducted to give Sonia Gandhi access to the situation in the state as party leaders told the three-member committee that Congress was losing the battle of perception in the northern state. Congressional MLAs and ministers have been meeting Amarinder at his Siswan farmhouse and briefing him on the ground situation at a time when the opposition SAD has fallen in love with Dalits and non-Yats.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is also the founder of the Punjab Ekta Party, met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and announced his party’s merger with Congress. He was accompanied by two other VET MLAs. Khaira was in Congress but switched to VET in December 2015.

