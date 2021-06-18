Top climate talks are headed for trouble after the G-7 brawl

Global leaders say they want decisive action to tackle climate change at a close UN summit this year. The behind-the-scenes squabbles between the Group of Seven delegates – when progress was blocked by last-minute nerves, political tensions and a lack of funding – show how far they have to go.

Diplomats and ministers working right UN COP26 climate talks starting in Scotland in October worry that the summit’s chances of success could be jeopardized. A senior British figure privately said the vital gathering is likely to disappoint.

If leaders can not grow up in Glasgow and agree on measures to keep global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to deliver on a pledge of $ 100 billion a year to help poorer countries adjust, the consequences for the planet could be dire.

Joe Biden, center and other G-7 leaders at a reception during the G-7 Summit in Cornwall on June 11th. Photo: Jack HillWPA Pool / Getty Images

Last weekend at the G-7 off the coast of Cornwall, South West England, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were among those who fell short as other group leaders pushed for more ambitious goals, according to officials who did not ask for be appointed discussing private conversations.

Coal, heated

During intensive negotiations in the coming days until meeting, the leaders’ aides were preparing an agreement to end the internal use of coal in the G-7 economies, after agreeing that stop funding international coal projects.

Officials expected it to be particularly difficult for Japan to accomplish, given the country’s reliance on coal energy following the closure of nuclear plants after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. However, the team of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came up with the idea and supported it. him during the talks.

It seemed that the seven nations would be able to accept the important promise in Cornwall, which would set the tone for other countries to follow in the phase of removing the energy generated from fossil fuels.

At 11 a.m., however, Biden officials became nervous about influencing domestic politics and The White House refused to sign the plan, which was then to be left out of the final summit communiqué, according to officials, and a diplomatic note summarizing the meetings.

It was also the US that blocked a G-7 initiative to make the most of zero-emission new passenger car sales by 2030, a goal British leader Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were willing to support, they said. officials.

G-7 points aim to shift new car sales away from oil by 2030

before

The leaders of the rich economies represented in the G-7 know that they have a key promise to fulfill if they are to encourage developing countries to participate in reducing emissions: distributing $ 100 billion a year in finance to most countries. poor.

Here, too, Biden was unable to get new figures on how much the U.S. would contribute, after four years in which Donald Trump failed to spend what he needed. The G-7 agreed that each member would increase the amount they give to a total of $ 100 billion a year, but not all announced how much they would spend.

Angela Merkel agreed to increase Germany’s annual payment of 4 billion euros ($ 4.8 billion) to 6 billion by 2025. Canada’s Justin Trudeau has vowed to double his country’s share to $ 5.3 billion C ($ 4.3 billion) , which was seen by the UK as a significant victory.

But when it came to Italy, Draghi’s team could only raise 100 million to 150 million euros a year. Italy then decided not to formally make that commitment when it became clear it would be embarrassingly low compared to other countries’ contributions, according to British and European officials, and a diplomatic note of proceedings. Instead, the italian government is expected to announce its contribution later in the year, officials said.

Mario Draghi arrives for a group photo during the G-7 Summit on June 11th. Photography: Neil Hall / EPA / Bloomberg

An Italian government spokesman said there was no negotiation on individual nations’ climate finance promises at the G-7 summit. Italy is in the process of evaluating its commitment to Upcoming Group 20 meetings, said the spokesman.

COP Fear

The big concern for COP organizers now is that governments are not making progress fast enough to be able to meet their core goals. If developing countries are not convinced that $ 100 billion a year will be achieved, they will never agree on the expensive steps needed to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, officials said.

“I acknowledge that there is much more to do both in terms of raising commitment and articulating a collective vision of how [$100 billion] the goal will be met in the coming years, ”said COP26 President Alok Sharma, who serves on Johnson’s UK government. “We have to move faster, because now we are in the extension of the house to COP26. “With just over four months to do, we really need to move on.”

There are already concerns that a large summit with perhaps 20,000 people attending in person will be a logistical nightmare to unfold as winter approaches in the UK during the pandemic. The summit was was postponed last year as the coronavirus raged around the world, but Johnson’s team is confident preparations will continue for a personal event this year.

Even so, many of the preparatory talks between governments are taking place virtually, and this makes building trust and securing meetings that are productive much more difficult, according to one person involved. Cajoling all the nations involved in the COP talks poses a much tougher challenge for the UK leadership than bringing the G-7’s close and rich allies online. The COP summit has been extended by one day to give delegates more time to make progress.

Stronger action

“Tackling climate change is a central mission of our G-7 presidency and we will continue to work with the G-7 nations and others to agree on even stronger action to limit global emissions before the Conference. “UN COP26 Climate Change in Glasgow,” a British government spokesman said in an email.

British officials privately believe Biden will come close to promising more money, and according to a person familiar with the G-7 talks, the US team said it would speed up the calendar for doubling its contribution to climate finance, but no akoma.

Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, told Bloomberg The US will provide more money to help developing countries reduce emissions and adjust.

Photo: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg

Governments of other nations seeing Biden believe a major concern for him is domestic political pressure in the U.S. with a slim Senate majority for Democrats West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin – who is a staunch supporter of the state of his origin coal industry – has great influence and is preventing the president from being more ambitious, some officials suggested.

The White House declined to comment specifically on whether internal concerns had prevented Biden from backing more ambitious steps at the G-7. Daleep Singh, Biden’s deputy national security adviser, said the president had already gathered the rest of the world to embrace “bold targets” at his leaders’ summit earlier this year.

Biden protection

“In the G-7, United States “led the effort to create a new multilateral infrastructure partnership called better construction for the world that will be essential in helping developing countries move to a cleaner economy,” Singh said in a statement. “We also did pressure and agreed to aim for a reallocation of until $ 100 billion IMF resources for low-income countries that can be used to invest in clean technology. And we agreed to commit now to completing international coal power generation financing this year. “

A senior administration official said Biden remained as committed as ever to the climate goals he has set, including achieving carbon-free energy sector by 2035. Between now and the COP, the US will work hard to accelerate the global transition to clean energy and mobilize funds, the official said.

Even if the US increases its commitments, the consequences of Brexit remain a risk for negotiators to face. Some include the concern that Johnson, who hosted the G-7 and is also hosting the COP, may be too unpopular with European leaders to be able to persuade them to spend an extra mile on climate talks.

The atmosphere at the G-7 was particularly heated between Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, in a scandalous dispute over the sausage trade in the UK region of Northern Ireland. At one point, Macron made a public call for “calm.”

Johnson will need many of them as the COP deadline approaches.

– With the help of Josh Wingrove, Alessandro Special, Arne Delfs, Vivian Nereim, Jennifer A Dlouhy and Ania Nussbaum