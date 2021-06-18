coronavirus live updates June 18, 2021

India continued to record the highest average daily 7-day global death rate since June 16th. The other two countries with the highest number of daily deaths after India were Brazil (2,025) and Colombia (595). Nearly 34.6% of new deaths worldwide were recorded in India on 16 June.

India registers 62,480 fresh COVID-19 cases

With 62,480 new coronavirus infections reported overnight, India’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll rose to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to Data from the Ministry of Health of the Union updated on Friday, 18 June 2021.

Active cases have dropped below 8 loops after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has exceeded 96 percent. Active cases have dropped to 7,98,656 accounting for 2.68 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 percent, updated data showed at 8am. A net decrease of 28,084 cases was recorded in the COVID-19 case workload over a 24-hour period.

A total of 19,29,476 tests were performed on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests performed so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country at 38,71,67,696.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 percent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 11 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 3.80 per cent. PTI

Over 2.18 kr. doses of vaccines available with States, Territories of the Union: Center

More than 2.18 crosses of COVID-19 vaccines are available with Union States and Territories and over 56,70,350 more are in the process and will be taken by them in the next three days, the Union Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

More than 27.28 crore (27,28,31,900) doses have been awarded to the States and Territories of the Union so far by the Government of India (without cost channel) and through the direct category of State Procurement, the Ministry said.

US to spend $ 3.2 billion to tackle pandemics

The United States has announced it will spend $ 3.2 billion developing antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and preparing for viruses and other pandemic threats that have the potential to cause pandemics.

View | Dr. Anthony Fauci on the second wave of COVID-19 in India, mucormycosis and more

Vaccines will continue to be at the core of our arsenal against COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, the U.S. president’s medical adviser, said Thursday when describing the program, called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics.

CBSE to register grade 10, 12 marks throughout the year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reviewing an ongoing assessment system for the years 2021-22, where all student scores from unit tests, secondary terms, project work and pre-board exams will be recorded regularly all year round, so it will be possible to calculate and declare the final results even if COVID-19 prevents a final Board exam again, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told Hindu on Thursday.

Frequency of infection in children similar to that in adults

According to sero-surveillance reports, COVID-19 infection in children over 10 years of age occurs at the same frequency as that of adults, notes the Guidelines for Operationalization of COVID Care Services for Children and Adolescents, issued by the Ministry of Health in early this week.

While children have less serious illnesses compared to adults, permanent increases in the number of cases are predicted and so it is desirable to increase existing facilities to provide care for children with acute COVID, she says.

Opening the state carefully

The state on Thursday took the baby’s first steps toward normalcy after a second season of closing COVID-19 that lasted 41 days.

The third-wave spectrum, driven by new and virulent strains of the mutant coronavirus, appeared large even when the State opened slowly, in addition to critical areas of control. A large part of the State fell into low prevalence (average test positivity rate) [TPR] less than 8%) and moderate spread areas (TPR between 8% and 20%).

