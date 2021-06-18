Forced displacement reaches highest level between COVID: UN | Migration News

The number of forcibly displaced people reached a new peak in late 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic worsened some pre-existing drivers, a United Nations report has found.

In a report released Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) found that 82.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced by the end of 2020, the highest number recorded.

In 2012, the figure was 41 million, while in 2019, it reached 79.5 million.

As a result, more than 1 percent of the world’s population, or one in 95 people, is now forcibly displaced. This compares to one in 159 in 2010.

The dynamics of poverty, food insecurity, climate change, conflict and displacement are increasingly interconnected and mutually reinforcing, pushing more and more people to seek security and safety, the report found.

The UN said reported incidents of conflict and violence increased in almost half the countries worldwide, despite the overall decline in 2020, and that the magnitude and severity of food crises worsened in 2020 as prolonged conflicts, extreme weather and economic consequences of COVID- 19 deteriorating pre-existing situations.

Although people trying to seek asylum faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 and new applications fell by one million, the UN found that the number of refugees worldwide increased from 20.4 million in 2019 to almost 20.7 million at the end of 2020 .

About 21,000 unaccompanied or separated children filed new asylum applications in 2020, up from 25,000 a year earlier.

Eight in every 10 people displaced across borders come from just 10 countries; The Syrians topped the list with 6.8 million people, followed by the Venezuelans with four million.

Turkey hosted nearly 3.7 million refugees by 2020, the largest population in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) stood at 48 million, the highest level ever recorded.

Colombia continues to report the highest number of IDPs, with 8.3 million internally displaced by the end of 2020.

UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration were forced to suspend displacement departures for several months in the early stages of the pandemic, although they later resumed.

With many governments closing borders for long periods of time and restricting internal movement, only a limited number of refugees and internally displaced people were able to benefit from solutions such as voluntary return or relocation to a third country, he revealed. reports.

Only 34,400 refugees were relocated to third countries, a decrease of 69 percent compared to 2019, with about 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in need of relocation.

Future trends

Forecasts of the food crisis for 2021 are equally worrying, according to the UN, with countries like South Sudan, Syria and the Central African Republic facing the risk of famine.

Similarly, the number of people pushed into extreme poverty due to COVID-19 is expected to increase to an unprecedented level between 119 million and 124 million in 2020 according to the World Bank.

Based on this trajectory, the question is no longer whether forced displacement will exceed 100 million people, but rather when, the UN said.

Clearly, the need to prevent conflicts and ensure that displaced people have access to solutions has never been more urgent than it is now, he added.

However, there have been some hopeful signs, the report said, as the US government announced the acceptance of more displaced refugees by up to 62,500 in 2021 and 125,000 in 2022.

Colombia also stated in February that it would grant temporary protection status to more than one million Venezuelans.