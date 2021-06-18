UK Government Marine Experts to Support Sri Lanka with Pearl Pollution Response with X Pressure





Following the X-Press Pearl container vessel fire that started in May and ignited for 12 days, the UK Government is offering marine pollution expertise to help respond to the potentially devastating impact on Sri Lankan marine life and coastal habitats . At the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, the UK Government Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences (CEFAS) will provide expertise and analytical capacity to support plastic pollution monitoring, as well as environmental and socio-economic impact assessments. The team will partner with Sri Lankan government departments, academics and responsible authorities to support effective emergency response and implement an integrated post-spill monitoring plan. In the first instance, Cefas is working to assist in the laboratory analysis of post-spill monitoring samples, particularly plastic pellets and possible chemical contamination. From their UK lab in Lowestoft, experts will work with teams within the country to support an understanding of the expected consequences for major marine and coastal habitats and species, including mangroves, grass and coral reefs, such as and contributing to socio-economic analysis to assess impacts on local communities and livelihoods. Following the initial response, Cefas will continue to work with Sri Lankan emergency response teams to provide guidance and training to further build their expertise on future incidents, with the aim of protecting biodiversity and preserving livelihoods. , dependent on the marine environment. Work will also be done to assess the impact of pollution on the surrounding area, contributing to the modeling to understand the distribution of pollutants, to assist in short-term mitigation and clean-up action, and long-term risk prevention. International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith said: The X-Press Pearl ship fire and the release of plastic pellets and chemicals along the Sri Lankan coast have already had devastating impacts and are likely to cause long-term damage to the environment, local fishing and livelihoods. I am pleased that the UK is able to use its world-leading scientific expertise to advise on clean-up efforts and to support the monitoring of plastic pollution. But this catastrophe shines again a light on the fragile nature of our marine environment. We are determined to play our part in supporting developing countries to protect and restore their coastal ecosystems with our 500 million Blue Planet fund launched at the G7 by the Prime Minister. The Director General of Ocean Affairs, Environment and Climate Change, Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, S. Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake, said: The damage to the marine environment is a cause of concern to all who are looking to the oceans for the future progress of humanity. In this spirit of co-operation on environmental issues, Sri Lanka appreciates this initiative by the UK Government which provides assistance in understanding the impact on the marine environment, with opportunities for long-term co-operation. Cefas marine litter scientist Dr Umberto Binetti said: Over the past weeks, we have been following the situation closely. We are concerned about the potential effects of pollutants spilled from the ship, not only on the environment but also on local communities in Sri Lanka. We are preparing a series of actions to provide support in monitoring the situation. Our UK laboratory is available to analyze samples collected from our in-country research partners and we are ready to support Sri Lanka in terms of the serious environmental and socio-economic impact of this incident and possible mitigation measures. For more information visit www.cefas.co.uk or follow @CefasGovUK. For UK media questions contact [email protected] or [email protected]







