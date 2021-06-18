Argentina is expected to lift the 30-day ban on beef exports, with restrictions





Argentina is expected to allow beef exports to resume, with restrictions, after enforcing a 30-day early ban last month. Main points: Argentine beef exports will resume next week, according to local news

Argentine beef exports will resume next week, according to local news President Alberto Fernandez imposed a 30-day premature ban on beef exports last month to control meat prices

President Alberto Fernandez imposed a 30-day premature ban on beef exports last month to control meat prices Some beef is still exported to the US and Eurpoe during the ban, the analyst says Argentine President Alberto Fernandez imposed a 30-day ban on beef exports, in a bid to control rising meat prices in the country ahead of the upcoming national elections. Following meetings between the government and meat exporters, media in Argentina reported that beef exports will be officially allowed to resume next week, but with restrictions on export volumes. In 2020 Argentina sent about $ 3 billion worth of beef, mostly to China, making it one of the largest beef exporters in the world. Beef prices in Argentina have been rising, as has inflation. ( ABC Rural: Neroli Roocke Meat analyst Simon Quilty said it seemed the government wanted to make sure most of those staying in the country. “The government had come out wanting to prevent 60 per cent of exports and exporters were willing to try to stop 40 per cent of exports,” he said. “So a compromise is the one that is being discussed now and, as I understand it, 50 percent of exports will not go away, and therefore will remain in the domestic market.” Mr Quilty said if beef exports to Argentina were reduced by 50 per cent, about 250,000 tonnes of beef would be removed from the global beef market. “The biggest loser from this will be China, without a doubt,” he said. “[China] was receiving about 40,000 tons per month in deliveries, this year which will be reduced to about 20,000 tons. “This is a dramatic change for China. “It will cut supply dramatically and be very supportive of prices [other] beef exports around the world, for this year ‘s balance sheet “. China will be hit hardest by a drop in beef exports to Argentina. ( Facebook: Ministry of Agriculture of Argentina Export to US and Europe, despite ban According to Mr. Quilty, import data suggested Argentina continued to export beef to the US and Europe for 30 days. “So since the ban was imposed, imports to America from Argentina have been 1,250 tonnes, or 24 percent of imports these years,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then [North America] mARkETS [to protect its quota]”simply because all other markets were closed to them except the EU.” “It’s a ban, when you have no ban”

