Randall Brugeaud will end up as CEO of DTA to head a new trading force





The Australian Government has announced that Randall Brugeaud will step down from his current role as CEO of the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to lead a new force that will investigate ways to cut red tape and simplify business processes and systems. Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said Brugeaud would lead the workforce, starting on July 1st. “Mr. Brugeaud is uniquely qualified to work side by side with businesses to design and implement a cross-border trading system that meets their needs,” he said. Brugeaud has held the role of CEO of DTA since 2018 after moving from the Australian Bureau of Statistics where he was deputy Australian statistician. He was the third official CEO of DTA, taking over from Gavin Slater. Brugeaud’s departure comes just a month after the federal government gave its 2021-22 budget, which revealed that the DTA budget had been reduced by about $ 90 million AU. It was the first Budget announced with DTAback under the auspices of the Department of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. See also: There are 84 high cost projects in progress by the Australian government Appearing before the Senate Appraisals, Brugeaud was reluctant to give his opinion on whether the action would be helpful. “We were not in any form or blind form from it, as you know that the DTA was originally placed in the portfolio of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. This is a return to the portfolio, which strengthens our role in the strategy of the whole government and the table of policies, “he said at the time. “We will do our best to treat PM & C.” The New Simplified Trade System Implementation Task Force that Brugeaud is set to lead will be tasked with reviewing international trade rules and modernizing outdated IT systems, which the federal government claimed would help more than 57,000 Australian exporters and more than 380,000 importers. “Our government ‘s focus on reducing bureaucracy will give businesses more time to focus on growing their business and employing more Australians. We announced an additional $ 37.4 million for simplified system reform. trade, to further strengthen Australia ‘s economic stability, in the May budget, “said Tehan. The Task Force will work with the Simplified Trade System Industry Advisory Board, the Regulatory Task Force, other Australian border agencies and businesses to review and improve regulations and trading systems. SEE ALSO

