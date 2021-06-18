International
China climbs the list of the world’s most competitive economies as Hong Kong and Singapore slide
China’s economy is becoming more competitive globally as a result of its success in managing the coronavirus pandemic, while Hong Kong has been pulled by a deteriorating labor market and a slump in international investment, the Switerlands IMD business school told a report released Thursday.
Chinese economy entered 16th place in the 2021 IMD World Competitive Rankings, up from 20th last year, the biggest jump among Asian economies. Hong Kong ranked seventh, down from No 5.
China’s post-pandemic economic performance has been a major driver of improving global competitiveness, and its virus management has significantly contributed to its top ranking this year, said Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). ) World Competition Center.
Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get answers with SCMP knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explanatory, Frequently Asked Questions, analysis and infographics brought by our evaluation team.
The Chinese economy increased by 18.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year earlier, the highest quarterly year-on-year growth since 1993, as the country pulled out of the worst of the pandemic early last year.
Cabolis said Asian economies, including China and Taiwan, were among those that had strong success in tackling the Covid-19 public health crisis, which helped sustain their business environments.
The US, for example, was taken aback by the health crisis, he said. Others tried to resolve the health crisis, but the economy suffered, as did Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.
However, the US implemented effectively fiscal and monetary policy, providing ample liquidity to support economic activity, which helped mitigate the pandemic stroke despite a high number of infections, Cabolis said.
The annual rankings, which use tough data and surveys with executives, measure the prosperity and competitiveness of 64 nations on economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.
The Swiss-based IMD ranked the U.S. economy at 10, unchanged from last year, while Taiwan’s economy reached the top 10 for the first time since the ranking began 33 years ago, moving from 11th last year to the eighth of this year.
Singapore’s economy is still the best performer in Asia, although it lost its number one spot to Switzerland this year, dropping to fifth.
As China becomes increasingly competitive, there is room for improvement in its infrastructure, environment, education and health system, Cabolis said.
If we think about eradicating poverty, it is a great victory for the country, so to continue their advancement will definitely improve competition, Cabolis said.
Hong Kong’s economy grew 7.9 percent in the first quarter, higher than expected
Hong Kong saw a slight decline in its overall economic performance compared to last year, amid a deteriorating investment and employment environment, the IMD report said.
Private sector productivity and public finances also fell, although the city still scored high on government efficiency.
Closing its borders to contain the pandemic has had a strong impact on Hong Kong’s talent pool, Cabolis said.
Hong Kong is highly supported [connecting with] the global environment, movement issues, especially in relation to employment, are crucial, Cabolis said, adding that the same was true for Singapore.
