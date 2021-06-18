Politicians tarnishing Goa image need to be taught a lesson, says CM Pramod Sawant





Goa Prime Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said politicians who tarnished Goa’s image nationwide should be taught a lesson by the people. His statement came months before the assembly elections and the day when the congressional panel in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao arrived in the country for a four-day visit. Sawant said he was immune to criticism from his political rivals, but it is the image of the state that was damaged by their criticism driven by their selfish political interests. You should not damage the image of Goa overseas. This is the most important. When you tweet, you tarnish Goa’s image for selfish political interest. People need to teach such politicians a lesson. It could be for tourism, for the police, for education, for Covid. We have recorded 100 percent of deaths (Covid) in Goa. When there was a peak, we could not have imagined that we would need 40 MT of oxygen instead of 20 MT. All over India there was a shortage (oxygen) not only in Goa. In 48 hours, we made the beds available, we also made oxygen available. For one small thing, the image of Goa was hurt. Many criticized then but now that LMOs have been installed in all our hospitals, no one will post on Twitter and tell the rest of the country. He said politicians jump into the home department when a crime occurs. Referring to an incident last week in which a the one-month-old baby was abducted by a woman from the premises of Goa Medical College, Said Sawant, This was a planned crime. I’m sorry for that woman. She had four children and she still kidnapped another child because she wanted a boy. This mentality is a problem. But people started saying that if such a thing were to happen, the police were not doing their job. But North Goa police found the child within 24 hours. Politicians should criticize politicians and not departments. Sawant was speaking at the inauguration of a police post in the Santa Cruz assembly constituency. Meanwhile, VET accused the BJP government of cleaning up the deaths caused by lack of oxygen in the GMC, under the carpet. The party said the committee appointed to investigate the incident should have submitted its report within three days but there was no sign of the report even a month later.

