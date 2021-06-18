Aung San Suu Kyi on the dock: The Man in the State, SE Asia News and Top Stories





NEW DELHI (STATUS / TIA ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Aung San Suu Kyi’s renewed privacy was strengthened on Monday (June 14th) when she went on trial with distinct symptoms of being ill. It faces a charge since it was overthrown by the military in a coup on February 1, one that cut short a decade of premature democratic reforms and has increasingly plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. “Daw Aung San Suu Kyi looked not very good but throughout the session she seemed quite interested and paid great attention to her,” the head of her legal team, Khin Maung Zaw, said in a statement after the daily session. Its supporters are adamant that the allegations are politically motivated and essentially aim to end the political life of a person who supported democracy for decades under previous military administrations, most of the time under house arrest. The icon of democracy, it would be appropriate to recall, had suffered the situation since the early 1990s. Thirty years later, Myanmar proves almost a repeat of history. The all-powerful army (Tatmadaw) has denied her the right to take power despite the spectacular election victory. She is now on the dock in a fake attempt to add salt to the wound. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate faced three cases Monday in a specially built court in the capital, Naypidaw, where she had already appeared in preliminary hearings. As it turned out, two of Monday’s cases were related to possession of radios and one under the Natural Disaster Management Act for violating coronavirus rules during last November’s election campaign. Monday’s sessions lasted more than five hours. She also faces charges of incitement and more serious charges of violating the Official Secrets Act and under the Anti-Corruption Act. Her legal team has denied any wrongdoing by Suu Kyi and her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, accused the latest allegations of corruption as “absurd”. Phil Robertson, Asia’s Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch, said the charges against Suu Kyi “are false and politically motivated” and “should be dropped, resulting in her immediate and unconditional release”. However, in the face of the authorities, it is in a weak passage. The military says it seized power by force because Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the election through fraud, a charge denied by previous election commissioners and international observers. The revolt of the people against the military occupation and its arrest have been met with brutal severity. Myanmar security forces have killed at least 862 people during the crackdown on protests since the coup, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, an activist group. Predictably, the junta opposes the number. Pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of Yangon on Monday, with some chanting “revolutionary war, we participate,” according to social media posts. Violence is intensifying and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has condemned the “savage” use of heavy weapons by the military. Suu Kyi makes her battles in court. The Man of State is a member of media partner The Straits Times, the Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media outlets.







