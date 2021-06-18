New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern receives ‘painless’ COVID vaccine





WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday as the country stepped up efforts to inoculate its population. The Pacific island nation closed its borders and used harsh blocking measures to become one of the few countries that have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in the community, but the government is facing criticism for a slow distribution of vaccines. I’m smiling under the mask, Ardern said as he sat down to take the shot at a vaccination center in Auckland while the media was watching. For me, I never wanted to be one of the first, for me we needed to get those front line employees, but I also have to be a model and that shows that it is safe, its effective and that it is it is really important that everyone is vaccinated when they have the opportunity …, she said after receiving the vaccine. It is really true when they say that it is actually painless. About 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to date in New Zealand, a nation of 5 million people. The country’s medical authorities have not yet approved the use of any other vaccine, including AstraZeneca. The country was on track for anyone eligible to be vaccinated by the end of the year, Ardern said last week. Pressure has mounted on the government to speed up vaccinations and reopen its borders. Ardern has said having more people vaccinated gives the nation more opportunities at the border. Vaccines will be divided by age with those over 60 offered one from July and those over 55 from August. Those over the age of 45 will receive vaccine invitations from mid to late August while those over 35 from mid to late September and everyone else will be eligible from October. (This story was revised to remove foreign words in the first paragraph.) Reporting by Praveen Menon; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos