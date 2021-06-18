This is the first lead train in Southeast Asia, says Tom Lembong, Indonesia’s trade minister when the project began. AFR Weekend. China has secured the advantage of the first mover.

While most of West’s attention on the Xis stretch of Belt and Road plan focuses on geographic achievement schemes in the extensive cleansing of its planned economic belt through Central Asia and its 21st century maritime silk road among the largest markets of the world – its ultimate goal is to create new markets for its vast industrial land.

A free run

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is relatively modest in distance, but could eventually expand to 600 kilometers, connecting Jakarta and Surabaya. China taking the first stage puts it in the place of the box for any expansion.

Each continent can only standardize around one high-speed rail technology, says Lembong. So whoever gets there first becomes the de facto standard. This is the standard that becomes bankable, and which then drives economies of scale and efficiency for future projects, services, spare parts, etc.

The project is emblematic of China’s undoubted ability to execute large and complex missions, supported by a results-driven culture. And replicating across the globe, and Southeast Asia in particular, where China has surpassed Japan as the largest regional infrastructure financing region.

Between 2008 and 2016, China invested more than $ 42 billion in projects, compared to the Japanese $ 37 billion, according to Roland Rajah, chief economist at the Lowy Institute and a Belt and Roads Initiative expert.

By contrast, the US spent $ 1.2 billion on projects in the region during those years.

In total, more than 100 emerging economies have been registered with BRI since its inception eight years ago.

In many ways China has had little free running, says Rajah. Over the past decade, there has been no proper Western response to all of this.

And now that we look at Build Back Better World, it’s not at all clear whether this is a big job or another PR exercise.

Early signs are mixed, at best. The first problem, skeptics say, is that the deal of recent weeks failed in the illegal direct obstruction of capital by holders of Western democratic standards.

Instead, the G7 plan promises to catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars in private investment for poor countries, according to the White House, which pushed the deal home ahead of less enthusiastic support from European economies fearing a clash with China.

Whether the private sector comes to the party is a big question. Preliminary efforts by AFR Weekend to illegal expressions of interest from some of Australia’s largest and most experienced infrastructure financiers to date have failed.

Too slow, too dangerous from danger

Projects funded by the B3W scheme will also be subject to high standards for environmental impact, governance, labor rights and other humanitarian factors that create a positive contrast implicated in how Chinas BRI works.

My main criticism of this is that the strategy they articulate is the same thing Western countries have said about at least the last few years of trying to respond to the Belt and Road, Rajah says.

It’s also the same thing that Western financiers from the World Bank to other multilateral development banks have done for the last decade anyway. And that approach is exactly what left the gaps that allowed China to come in and do what it did.

China has come in and tried to do things in a way that is faster with less bureaucracy and more responsive to what developing country governments are demanding.

I am not advocating that we should get involved in a race to the end, but the West must acknowledge that its approach has drawbacks: too slow, too risky and too bureaucratic.

Either way, others say the G7 initiative is an important step in the right direction, complementing existing schemes if they are still new, such as the Blue Dot Network.

Created in 2019 by the US, Japan and Australia, the Blue Dot network will eventually secure Heart Foundation-style approvals for infrastructure projects, helping them attract private equity from pension, insurance or sovereign wealth funds.

Jonathan Hillman, author of Washington i The New Way of the Emperors and the next book Digital Silk Road, says the G7 initiative is part of a broader positive economic agenda pushed by the Biden administration which recognizes the need for a response to China’s efforts.

There have been three phases of the Belt and Road response, he says. The first was to scratch your head and think, what is this thing? The second, in the US and other countries, was to draw attention to Belt and Road concerns and its negative impacts. And now they were shifting to the third stage of understanding that criticism is not the same as competition. And to compete you have to offer attractive alternatives.

A Belt and Road Train project in Khorgos, Kazakhstan, to improve China’s ties with Europe. Alamy

Observers believe Bidens’ engagement in global infrastructure comes at a time after four years of movement under the leadership of Donald Trumps.

It comes at a time when Belt and Street are significantly attracted, Hillman says. People have this view that it is a multimillion-dollar endeavor and has never been. The peak years of Belts and Roads were probably 2016 and 2017, so if anything, global demand for infrastructure has only grown.

Asked how B3W can beat BRI, Hillman insists the emphasis on quality will help. How will Biden administrations focus on investing in climate change.

This opens the door to more opportunities to collaborate on more projects.

While the announcement of the G7 surprised many, including some in Europe, who felt they were railroading into a US race with China, it has been at work for some time.

Ian Bremmer, a Washington-based political analyst and president of the Eurasia Group, says the initiative is far more advanced and detailed than it appears on the surface.

It was initially being promoted by Australians, Japanese and Americans a little over a year ago … and there was a lot of interest, he says.

And while the Trump administration wanted the Quad-led initiative a strategic grouping between the US, Japan, Australia and India Biden wanted a broader approach that included as many of the world’s best democracies as possible.

Bremmer says his push through the G7 has also given Australia air cover and ensured that B3W is not seen simply as an Asian control strategy against China.

Biden initially wanted to continue Trumps’ efforts to create a new group of 10 Democratic countries to replace the G7, but suffered setbacks from the Europeans.

So Biden invited Scott Morrison, South Korea’s Moon Jae, Indias ‘Narendra Modi and South Africa’ s Cyril Ramaphosa as special guests at the G7.

So sensitive was the debate over the infrastructure initiative that organizers turned off the internet during the debate, so that leaders could discuss the thorny issue with no consequences or fear that opponents’ positions would emerge.

Europeans were not informed at a distance as much as Quad had, says Bremmer of Bidens’ proposal.

And while their noses were slightly bent because it seemed to be pre-mature, Europeans are becoming less tolerant of Beijing’s aggressive approach to criticism.

That said, Europeans would prefer the relationship not to become contradictory. They certainly do not want to see a Cold War.

Real money

Some say Southeast Asia would have been happier if it had stayed in the Quad.

A genuine push for Quad infrastructure would have been welcomed in Southeast Asia if there was real money together and that is a big deal if the funding given for the latest G7 plan is more of an aspiration than a reality, says James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

Everyone is watching now how the G7 initiative turns into reality and whether it can come up with its own versions of the High Speed ​​Train in Indonesia Jakarta in Bandung.

We need real projects, Hillman says, when asked what success looks like. They formed this force to report back to the next concrete steps [the northern] falls My hope is not to be an withdrawn, standard-setting process, but to be an iterative process where we do not allow the perfect person to be the enemy of the good.

The official reaction of China so far has beendismissive. But Beijing is watching carefully, fully aware that its Belt and Roads Initiative has been a difficult issue.

There were some hubris in launching the Belt and Road, taking a model that seemed to work domestically and then making it to other countries, says Hillman, a senior member at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. They supported a considerable amount of projects that probably should not have been supported.

Chinas Natural Advantages it already hosts seven of the 10 largest construction companies in the world meaning western democracies are likely to focus their efforts on areas such as digital investment and renewable energy, supporters say.

If the Chinese build a port, everyone can use it, Hillman says. If they build closed-door technology surveillance systems, not everyone can use it.

In Asia, where competition between China and the West for influence is at its height, the G7 summit in Britain is being seen as a potential milestone.

The G7 summit should be viewed in the context of the massive hole left behind by the Trump administration, Lembong says. This summit was a big, big step out of that hole.

It is just the beginning of a multi-year process, but I am very confident that there will be second, third and fourth steps.

Lembong says the goodies that united the initiative orchestrated an extraordinary level of friendship between leaders who will resonate with their teams and with the people who actually do things on the ground.

This group of G7 leaders have the highest moral position we have seen from this group for many years. Many will rely on their ability to attract what Abraham Lincoln called our best angels.

Lembong says the G7 allies will have to bring out the best in their private sector partners if they are to match China’s talent in execution and play with their own forces.

China has demonstrated its keen power, as have its recent actions against Australia. In contrast, one of the strengths of the G7s is soft power; this is their priority in the battle to win hearts and minds all over the world.